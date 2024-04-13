Texas A&M University Jazz Ensembles Spring 2024 Concert

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, April 13, 2024 – On the evening of Friday, April 19th, the Texas A&M University Jazz Ensembles will be having their last concert of the Spring 2024 semester. The ensembles, two separate MUSC 282 sections, are each conducted by Mr. Christopher Hollar, the Texas A&M Director of Jazz Ensembles.

The concert will take place in Rudder Theatre and begins at 7:00 PM. The concert is generally 1-2 hours which includes a 10-minute intermission. The concert starts with musical performances by section 502 and follows with section 501. Both ensembles consist of the same instruments; however, section 502 has a vocalist in their rhythm section and 501 does not.

Tickets for Admission are FREE when you show your Texas A&M Student ID at the MSC Box Office and are $5.00 for non-student general admission. You can get tickets at the MSC Box Office in Rudder Tower or at the MSC Box Office website. There will also be a live stream of the performance available.

I went to their concert on the night of February 23, 2024, and it was phenomenal. It was my first jazz ensembles concert and surely not my last. The music was incredibly soulful and smooth and I was so impressed by the talent of every performer on stage. That night, I also learned about the unique etiquette of jazz concerts as many solo performances were followed by cheers from the audience. As someone who is used to concert environments where applause comes after a performance, I was confused but also very amused by the crowd’s enthusiasm. There was great energy from both the performers and the audience which created a delightful concert atmosphere.

Jazz up your Friday night and enjoy the swinging and rhythmic musical performances of Texas A&M University’s Jazz Ensembles!