This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 17, 2025 – Occurring this weekend at the infamous Kyle Field, on April 19th at 2:00pm, the annual Texas A&M Maroon & White Football game! The game will be the usual rules and will be such an exciting event to watch and experience! Admission will be free for all individuals and the field gate will open at 1:00pm. Rosters as well will be announced at the end of the game where we learn the new lineup for next year’s team. The game will be the usual rules and will be such an exciting event to watch and experience! It is advised and encouraged to wear the aggie team’s colors, maroon and white, to support the team and the fun rivalry.

This traditional football game will be an exciting event here in Bryan-College Station for incoming and current students who want to get a taste of the sport of football, the pride, and the spirit of Aggieland!