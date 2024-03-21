Texas A&M Asian Presidents’ Council’s 2nd Annual APIDA City Limits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Update: Texas A&M Asian Presidents’ Council has announced their event is set to take place this Thursday, March 28, 2024!

College Station, Texas, March 21, 2024 – In November 2022, Texas A&M’s Asian Presidents’ Council (APC) organized its first-ever APIDA music festival which will be making an eagerly anticipated comeback this Spring 2024. The first annual APIDA City Limits (ACL) had a turnout of over 600 attendees and the APC team hopes that the number will grow for the upcoming festival.

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Asian Presidents’ Council will host their second annual APIDA City Limits, inspired by the music festival in Austin, TX, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Aggie Park.

APIDA City Limits is a FREE outdoor concert with the goal of showcasing the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) student artists present on the Texas A&M campus to encourage representation of APIDA/Asian American talent in the arts and music industry. The event will include outstanding performances, vendors, APIDA student-owned businesses, free merch, and good vibes. Additionally, attendees are allowed to bring their own picnic materials.

I asked the APC 2023-24 Co-Directors of Programming, Hamzah Mir and Kayla Manio, a few questions to learn more about their experience arranging the event and the vision they have for it. Here is what they had to say.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST EXCITING ASPECT OF PLANNING THE 2ND ANNUAL APIDA CITY LIMITS (ACL)?

“The best part of planning APIDA City Limits is getting to watch our performers’ submissions for the first time. The sheer amount of talent on this campus is outstanding, and I am truly honored to be a witness to it on the big stage,” said Hamzah Mir. Additionally, Kayla Manio shared, “The most exciting part has been stepping into the role as a Director of Programming and using what I learned last year as the programming intern. Last year as an intern, I was so inspired by everyone in APC, and I got to see first-hand the creativity and hard work Hannah and Faryal (2022-23 APC Co-Directors of Programming) put into this event. APC has given me a home on campus and has allowed me to feel safe, heard, welcomed, and inspired. Now that I’m a director, I want to continue making that positive impact on the APIDA community. Also, it’s so amazing seeing all of the talented acts and vendors who want to be involved and are excited to perform! There is so much talent, and I’m so excited for our artists and vendors to showcase it!”

WHAT IS ONE GOAL YOU EACH HAVE FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL ACL?

Manio said, “I want a lot of people to show up and gain exposure and knowledge about what APC is, what the APIDA community is, and to overall just have a fun time! I want people to leave the event feeling happy and excited about this special community on campus!” Moreover, Hamzah stated, “We are looking to showcase the diverse array of APIDA talent across A&M. This concert will serve as a small stepping stone in uplifting APIDA voices and work around campus.”

HOW DO YOU HOPE TO INSPIRE/IMPACT THE APIDA COMMUNITY BY PROGRAMMING THE 2ND ANNUAL ACL?

“We definitely would like for the continued success of this event to inspire the other APIDA organizations on campus. We want more APIDA organizations to start/continue putting on large-scale, open-invite events that display APIDA culture and heritage in both traditional and modern lights,” expressed Mir. Furthermore, Kayla said, “I want people to know that they have a place on campus where they will be welcomed and celebrated. ACL is a great opportunity to showcase your talents and build connections with others! It’s an amazing event full of celebration filled with people singing along to music, buying art from vendors, meeting new people, cheering in the crowd, and SO MUCH MORE! I want people to know that they are valued and accepted, and my goal is for this event and every event moving forward to leave people with a positive impact!”

Enjoy a fun night out with friends to get freebies, hear live music, support local businesses, and appreciate the hard work of the 2023-24 Asian Presidents’ Council by going to APIDA City Limits 2024.

To learn more about this event and Texas A&M’s Asian Presidents’ Council you can check out their Instagram and website.