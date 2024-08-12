The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Texas A&M University has many resources geared towards student success. Over the past four years I have utilized a lot of these resources and they have helped me get through my degree. However, I recently found some resources that I had no idea about or that are brand new that I think more students should know about.

The University Writing Center (UWC) is well known for helping students with their writing. However, an aspect of this resource that I think needs more attention is that they can help with speeches and presentations. If you have a hard time with public speaking, the UWC is your opportunity to present in front of someone to get all the nerves out and get some constructive feedback. Your consultant will take notes throughout the session and give you some advice to prepare your speech. If you also have presentation slides, the consultants are trained to help you catch if there needs to be a clearer wording or if something is working visually.

Have you ever wanted to talk with someone in the field you want to pursue? Maybe there is a company you want to work for and need a connection to get your foot in the door? Find An Aggie is one way to do that! Through the Former Student Association, you can use Find An Aggie to look up alums, specific companies, or jobs and see if there is an Aggie you can connect to. TAMU is known for its Aggie network, so this is a great way to see it in full effect.

Citations and finding sources are sometimes the most difficult part about writing a paper. However, the TAMU Libraries now have a way that you can get help with research specifically. You can book a 30 minute zoom consultation with a librarian and they can help you with citations, finding resources through the TAMU databases, and refine your research topic. If you are struggling to get the sources you need for your research, this is an opportunity to get help from people that thoroughly understand the databases available.

Throughout campus there are now embedded counselors. This is a new initiative aimed at bringing counseling to where the students are, rather than students going to them. You can now find counselors in buildings like Evans Library and within each college. They do have some walk-in hours that you can go and visit or you can schedule appointments. This is a more accessible way for students to get the support they need.