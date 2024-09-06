Sweet Relief: The Ending of My Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer was a lot. And I am so happy that it is finally over.

I know, I know. Shocking.

But I didn’t get to have the carefree summer that I saw posted all over instagram by my peers. Instead I was stuck in College Station, taking a stress-inducing 13 hours and working. Over 10 weeks, I was taking three one-credit science writing courses, anatomy and physiology (with the lab) for a total of four credits, a health terminology course for three credits, and finally a three credit English class. So, summer was not easy and breezy.

College Station can be fun during the school year, I’m not saying it isn’t. But nobody was there besides very few people. And while I knew this when signing up for classes, as I had taken summer classes last year, it doesn’t diminish the feeling of loneliness. Everybody has left town, clubs and orgs aren’t hosting events, and the bars are closed for the most part.

Take into account that the only in-person classes I took were anatomy and physiology and my English class (in addition I kind of suck at making friends in class). I felt pretty lonely and isolated. (I’m also not great at reaching out to other people in general). And while I had a few friends in College Station, many were busy. Or I would be busy studying, working, or taking a quick trip up to Houston to see my boyfriend and decompress.

My routine was all out of whack for the summer with my constant trips. Why stay in College Station when I can drive an hour and a half into civilization! (And see my long distance boyfriend, who I knew I would be seeing very little of in the upcoming semester).

All of this cultivated into not doing phenomenal this past semester. I ended up with a 2.916 GPA for the semester, which sadly brought my total GPA down a smidge. Was it an absolutely horrible GPA? No. Could I have done better? Maybe. I probably should not have loaded up on hours like I did, but oh well. I would like to graduate in a somewhat timely manner.

All of this is to say that summer was not an absolute blast. I was itching for the next semester to begin. On the horizon, just out of my reach, I had an easy 12 hours of study abroad in Valencia, Spain.