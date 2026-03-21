Surviving Chilifest 2025: My Guide to Conquering One of the Wildest Days at Texas A&M

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chilifest is one of those days that many Aggies look forward to, but also one that can take you by surprise if you’re not fully prepared. This year, my experience was unlike anything I expected.

For the first time, I decided to camp with some friends, and let me tell you, it was a total game changer. Not only did it eliminate the stress of trying to make it home after the chaos of the night (and if you’ve ever been to Chilifest, you know the traffic can be a nightmare), but it also meant I didn’t have to worry about food, time, or rushing to get ready to avoid getting stuck in traffic. However, there was one catch—being out in the middle of nowhere meant no service, and for overthinkers like me, that’s a little terrifying. I thought I had everything planned down to the minute, but as the last day unfolded, I quickly realized I hadn’t covered all my bases. So, here’s a little guide for the girlies heading to Chilifest next year to help you avoid those oopsies I didn’t see coming!

Surviving Chilifest 2025:

Pack Like a Pro: Get a fanny pack! You would be surprised how much those little things can hold. I made sure my survival pack was ready to go. Essentials like a portable charger, Liquid IV, sunscreen, cash, deodorant, and a hair tie are all great essentials to help survive the dust, mud, heat (or cold in this case), and hangover! Fanny packs are lifesavers for stuff like this. Hands-free and efficient is a must when running around all weekend!



Dress for Comfort: I went with comfy clothes this year, and thank God I did. Texas weather is always unpredictable. In true Texas fashion, it got unexpectedly cold, and if I hadn’t camped and had spare clothes nearby or worn comfy clothes, I would’ve been freezing. Pro tip: If you’re not camping, bring extra cash to buy clothes from the merch booths in case of emergencies (helps out small businesses too!).



Stay Hydrated and Eat Up: This is key! Between the heat, the drinks, and the non-stop fun, you’ll need to stay on top of hydration. And don’t forget to eat! It’s easy to forget to fuel up when you’re having fun, but trust me—your body will thank you later. I had to learn this the hard way this year haha!



Look Out for Each Other: It’s easy to get separated between all the different builds, concerts, and lack of service, so always make sure to have designated meeting spots and times with your friends in case you get lost in the madness. This year I took time on day 1 to scout out the areas that my friends and I had the best service (or any at all) in case of emergencies.



Mindset is Everything: It’s easy to stress about every little detail, especially for those of us who like to have everything figured out. But sometimes, letting go and embracing the chaos is part of the experience. You’ll be so glad you did. This is my third year going, and I can say just being in the moment was so worth it. Trust your gut and find peace in the fact that Chilifest is a controlled event with people ready and waiting to help those who need it! Just have fun and be careful, and everything will be okay.



Chilifest is an experience like no other, and with the right preparation, it can be one of the most memorable weekends of your college life. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-timer, take my advice and be ready for anything. For the girlies gearing up for next year, keep these big sister tips in mind, and you’ll have the time of your life!