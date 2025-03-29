The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been junk journaling for three years now and feel confident in my journals and their creativity. But before I get into all of that, what even is junk journaling? You can think of it as a holistic approach between scrapbooking, keeping a diary, and bullet journaling. It is a space where you can get creative and keep a journal filled with memories, mementos, and entries from that year.

Let’s talk about getting started. First, you will need a journal of some sort and it can be lined, bulleted, or plain. I used a bulleted journal up until this year and am trying out a blank format for the first time. Some good places to search for affordable options are Amazon or Micheals. I will say, you can find a journal pretty much anywhere and the more unique, the better! Next up, you’ll need the basics like scissors, glue, and hot glue. You’ll also need a set of pens and markers. Some popular ones are the Midliner highlighters/markers, Tombow markers, and Papermate pens. You can acquire extra stuff the longer you junk journal like stickers, stamps, wax seals, and colored paper.

Now let’s talk about what kind of pages you can do in your journal. Some of my favorites are a monthly page that I decorate according to a theme or season as a way to divide up my journal. I also do scrapbook pages of pictures I took during the month along with any paper mementos like concert tickets, receipts from a bookstore, or wristbands from a museum. This is a great way to be sentimental without random pieces of paper cluttering a drawer.

I am obsessed with junk journaling and think it is a great creative outlet and something tangible you can look back on. For me, it is a great blend of everything I could want in a journal and I am always finding inspiration from Pinterest and having new ideas for personal pages that also act as a stress reliever.