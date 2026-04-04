Sip & Sculpt with Zoläla Matcha

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When? Sunday, April 19, 2026: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Where? Bryan/College Station Area – Location will be released closer to the event date!

Pink pilates mats and frothy matcha lattes create a morning you actually want to wake up for!

Zoläla Matcha presents Sip & Sculpt, an upgrade from your usual Sunday-Funday:

Included in your ticket is a pink yoga mat, a cute pair of pilates socks, an adorable makeup bag, which you can get custom-embroidered during the event, and a curated goodie bag filled with full-sized products and coupons to brands such as Garnier, Yoga Democracy, Dashing Diva, and more. You’ll also get a token to take a turn at their custom claw machine, filled with beauty products, literally up for grabs! Additionally, you’ll receive an entry into a raffle with a prize valued at over $500.

And of course, your ticket includes a specialty matcha from Zoläla Matcha! With house-made syrups, fantastic cold foams, and ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from Japan, their signature and seasonal drinks will leave you wanting more. (P.S. There’ll be an exclusive Earth Day Special menu item that day!)

After the class, take some pics, mix, and mingle while sipping your matcha! Walk around and take a look at offerings from partner vendors at the event, including Howdy Charm Co., Earthy Vintage Finds, and The Southern Thistle.

This is an exclusive event with only 75 spots, and only 25 tickets are still available! They release on April 7th at 11:59 and sell out QUICK. So, support the sweetest small business while attending the cutest curated pilates party with your girls!

Psst, didn’t get a ticket in time? Follow Zoläla Matcha on Instagram (@zolala.matcha), who may or may not be doing a ticket giveaway for their followers!!

Link to Tickets: LINK