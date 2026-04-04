Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pink yoga mat with two pink weights and other exercise equipment
pink yoga mat with two pink weights and other exercise equipment
Photo by Elena Kloppenburg from Unsplash
TAMU | Life > Experiences

Sip & Sculpt with Zoläla Matcha

Updated Published
Aditi Jakkani Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When? Sunday, April 19, 2026: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Where? Bryan/College Station Area – Location will be released closer to the event date!

Pink pilates mats and frothy matcha lattes create a morning you actually want to wake up for! 

Zoläla Matcha presents Sip & Sculpt, an upgrade from your usual Sunday-Funday:

Included in your ticket is a pink yoga mat, a cute pair of pilates socks, an adorable makeup bag, which you can get custom-embroidered during the event, and a curated goodie bag filled with full-sized products and coupons to brands such as Garnier, Yoga Democracy, Dashing Diva, and more. You’ll also get a token to take a turn at their custom claw machine, filled with beauty products, literally up for grabs! Additionally, you’ll receive an entry into a raffle with a prize valued at over $500. 

And of course, your ticket includes a specialty matcha from Zoläla Matcha! With house-made syrups, fantastic cold foams, and ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from Japan, their signature and seasonal drinks will leave you wanting more. (P.S. There’ll be an exclusive Earth Day Special menu item that day!)

After the class, take some pics, mix, and mingle while sipping your matcha! Walk around and take a look at offerings from partner vendors at the event, including Howdy Charm Co., Earthy Vintage Finds, and The Southern Thistle.

This is an exclusive event with only 75 spots, and only 25 tickets are still available! They release on April 7th at 11:59 and sell out QUICK. So, support the sweetest small business while attending the cutest curated pilates party with your girls!

Psst, didn’t get a ticket in time? Follow Zoläla Matcha on Instagram (@zolala.matcha), who may or may not be doing a ticket giveaway for their followers!!

Link to Tickets: LINK

Aditi Jakkani

TAMU '26

Aditi Jakkani is a second-year member of the HER Campus at TAMU chapter. As part of the Events Committee in the chapter, she helps in organizing social events for chapter members. Through these events, the chapter gets the chance to socialize and bond in a more informal environment. Her writing covers personal experiences and recommendations for college students, with a particular focus on Texas A&M students.

Apart member for her time spent with HER Campus at TAMU, Aditi is currently a Sophomore General Engineering major at Texas A&M. She works in food service, as a barista at an on-campus Starbucks. Aditi hopes to work within a Technological setting, with a focus on Data Analytics or Cybersecurity, in the future. She treats her articles written for HER Campus as her creative outlet in the midst of her STEM surroundings and considers the discipline and skill derived from writing, valuable in being a well-rounded individual. She has conducted a 7-month long research project, a qualitative correlational analysis study, as the main focus of a high school course. This resulted in a research report discussing the access to environmentally ethical clothing for female adolescents and identified ethical fashion consumption barriers in suburban areas for them.

In her free time, Aditi enjoys reading psychological thriller novels and listening to Podcasts. Her workout style of choice is any cardio or reformer Pilates. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially while trying new coffee shops or restaurants. Her perfect day would end snuggled up with her dog, Abby, and hopefully will add a kitten to her life soon!