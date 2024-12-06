Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Cherry Tomatos
Cherry Tomatos
Alex Frank / Spoon
Culture > News

Shop Small: The Local Outdoor Market Returns with Unique Finds and Community Charm

Faith Bryan
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, December 6, 2024 – The Local outdoor market is back and better than ever! This December on the 7th, this charming market is the perfect spot to explore unique finds and support talented artisans and crafters from right here in our community. Vendors include fresh baked goods, handcrafted jewelry, homemade soaps, and more! Each vendor has a special story to share. 

Activities Include: 

  • Food Tasting Stations
  • Live Music Performances
  • Art Displays and Live Painting
  • Gardening Tips and Demos 
  • Craft Workshops 
  • Face Painting 
  • Farm-to-Table Picnic Area

Grab your besties and shop small at The Local! 

For more information, click here: https://www.thelocalbcs.com/!

Faith Bryan

TAMU '25

Faith Bryan is a 21 year old from The woodlands, Texas. She graduated from Highschool in Magnolia, Texas, and went on to study communications at Texas A&M University as a first generation Aggie. Faith is currently a junior, and plans on pursuing Law School following graduation.  She is a member of the Pre-Law Society at Texas A&M where she hopes to gain the necessary guidance needed to thrive in Law School post grad. She is also a member of Aggie Best Buddies, an international student orginziation dedicated to creating opportunities for one-on-one friendships and advocating for inclusion in all aspects of society. Faith also dedicates her time to writing articles for the Texas A&M chapter of the HerCampus magazine and is a involved committee member for the orginzation. She has been writing personal short stories for 6+ years, and has published two adcedmic analysis on topics pertaining to psychology and the world around us.  Faith enjoys spending her free time at home with the people she loves, cooking, shopping, reading, and going out to create memories with her best friends. She also enjoys being on campus where she can incorporate herself into the campus community that she loves and cherishes so much. 