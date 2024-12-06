Shop Small: The Local Outdoor Market Returns with Unique Finds and Community Charm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, December 6, 2024 – The Local outdoor market is back and better than ever! This December on the 7th, this charming market is the perfect spot to explore unique finds and support talented artisans and crafters from right here in our community. Vendors include fresh baked goods, handcrafted jewelry, homemade soaps, and more! Each vendor has a special story to share.

Activities Include:

Food Tasting Stations

Live Music Performances

Art Displays and Live Painting

Gardening Tips and Demos

Craft Workshops

Face Painting

Farm-to-Table Picnic Area

Grab your besties and shop small at The Local!

For more information, click here: https://www.thelocalbcs.com/!