Cowboy boots displayed on shelves
Photo by Ana Applewhite
TAMU | Culture > News

Shake. That. Axe. Thursday. Only at The Cut

Gabriela Gomez Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, October 25, 2025 – Have you ever been mesmerized by a line dance? Maybe you wanted to join but were too afraid because you didn’t know the steps? Well, this Thursday night at The Cut is the perfect time to learn!

The Cut, an axe-throwing bar, has decided to open their doors to country dancing. On Oct. 30th, from 8:00 to 9:00 pm, The Cut will host dance lessons. All levels of experience are welcome to join!

You can buy your ticket online for $5 or at the door for $10. The ticket includes a free soda.

Afterward, dancers are encouraged to stay and continue shaking that axe. 

So come on down to The Cut this Thursday and enjoy all they have to offer! 

“I’ve been searching for a place to learn how to dance because I feel like I have two left feet. And The Cut is one of the last available options for dancing around here. So I figured I’d give it a shot.” – Andy Cruz, a country dancing enthusiast. 

“Country dancing is not only a good time but makes you feel a part of a community. I was so excited to learn new dances at the cut!” – Phoenix Hill, a country dancing fiend

