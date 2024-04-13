Senior Scaries: How Graduating In May Has Been Affecting Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is only my second year as an Aggie but it is soon coming to an end since I am a senior and I am graduating in May. I transferred in with about 65 credits from a community college that was north of Dallas. It is strange to have such a short two years here at TAMU. That being said, there has been some struggle as my time as a student here is elapsing.

Senior Scaries!

So what I like to call my anxiety as it gets closer to my graduation date is senior scaries. Things like grades, experiences, and job searching are all heavy things that are on my mind. Not only that but there is the bell that keeps ringing in my head asking “Are you ready yet?”.

And the real answer is I know I am ready but why does it feel so hard? I feel like my time here was so short and that is making such a large impact on how I am feeling about my graduation in around a month. Sure I want to be done with things like homework and going to class but what am I supposed to do if I have the one constant thing change?

I know life is all about experiences and growing but it will always feel bitter sweet.

How i am dealing with Graduating

Even though it feels incredibly overwhelming I do have some things that make it feel a lot better.

Talking to my family or friends is always a great option. If they have been in the situation before it does produce some guidance while also providing you with the comfort that there are people there for you. Reaching out to talk to someone has greatly helped how I am handling the whole situation.

Another great one is that if you’re worried about your grades, just talk to your professor! Not all professors want to see you fail and if you are genuinely that worried, they are there for you to talk about that. Just making sure to try your best on all assignments and tests will save you a lot of anxiety.

Taking time to get outside also has helped me a lot. Even though I want to stay buried under all the school work, it will always make you feel so much better to just go outside and do something.

I know a lot of these tips sound extremely generalized but taking time to check in with yourself and be proud is what is going to make the last month feel so much more stress free.

We are only college students once and so enjoy it while we still can.