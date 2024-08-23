The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

It is almost impossible to take a walk on campus and not see someone with some sort of listening device in their ears. Headphones, AirPods, even old Walkmans… everyone is always listening to music these days. Music has shaped our lives for generations, and now more than ever because of the easy access to streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. The type of music we choose to listen to has the profound ability to reshape our entire mood, as well as our perception of the world around us.

ROMANTICIZING YOUR LIFE

A trend we’ve seen an uprising of in recent months is the idea of “romanticizing your life”. In simpler terms, the choice to romanticize your life means finding the beauty in the little things: dancing in the rain, soaking up time spent in the sun, and surrounding yourself with a solid support system. Another way to truly romanticize your life is as easy as considering the type of songs you are choosing to play through your headphones while walking on campus, driving in your car, or cleaning your room.

The most effective and easiest way to truly romanticize your life is through music. In my personal experience, I have recently re-discovered a passion for 70s and 80s music. Filled with positive lyrics, fun sounds, and great instrumentals, it has dramatically changed the way I look at my life from the moment I wake up in the morning to when my head hits my pillow at night. Setting aside time every weekend to have a small dance-party by yourself in your room to upbeat music will change your life – I can personally vouch for this!

If the idea of having a silly dance-party isn’t appealing to you, there are plenty of other ways to use music to your advantage. Compiling songs that are upbeat and happy into a singular playlist you can turn to when you need it is the perfect way to destress from outside distractions while still feeling productive. The feeling of completing this playlist and having it to turn to and uplift you, or maintain a good mood, is both rewarding and a fun way to pass time.

why you shouldn’t wallow with sad music (too long)

Oftentimes, I am guilty of turning on a sad song playlist with a bucket of ice cream in order to not only feel my emotions, but wallow in them. After going through a bad breakup or having a rough day, it’s perfectly human for us to desire to spend our alone time deep into our emotions – music being a perfect outlet for those feelings. When it comes to choosing to listen to sad music, there have been studies conducted that prove that sad music can only worsen your attitude and negative feelings. In a study published by the Society for Education, Music, and Psychology Research, adolescents were observed to see how they responded to sad music while enduring negative situations in their personal life. Over 17% of the participants in the study revealed that sad music worsened their mood.

While it’s perfectly okay to use music as a resource to process the negative emotions that you’re feeling, the study reveals that this outlet is not for everyone and should be used only to a certain extent. To get everything you need out of listening to sad music, make sure you understand your limits and have a backup playlist prepared for when things get too emotional.

Next time you’re walking on campus with your headphones on, or given the chance to be aux, prioritize your good vibes playlists over your breakup music. The little changes you experience in life when listening to positive music will start to add up over time!