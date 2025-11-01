Remembering Diane Keaton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Rewatch of My Favorite Movies Starring the Late Actress

There are many actors, actresses, and general celebrities with whom I have a deep and unhealthy para-social relationship. Most of them, I feel like I am their friend; others hold a sort of big sister role, but there are a few who I truly look up to and have a special piece of my heart.

One person who falls into the last category is Diane Keaton, who sadly passed away this October at the age of 79. Keaton was an outstanding actress, a fashion icon, and my favorite representative for independent single women.

In remembrance of the icon herself, I intend to re-watch my favorite Keaton-starring movies. Whether you are a die-hard fan or are just now entering the Keaton cinematic universe, join me in keeping her legacy alive and watch a movie or two.

My top 5 favorite Diane Keaton movies, in no particular order:

Morning Glory A story about a morning news talk show that is on the verge of being taken off the air due to low ratings, and how a new producer fights to turn the ship around. Keaton plays the veteran talk show host who must learn to adapt, share the spotlight, and work with others to keep the show alive. Keaton’s character is a diva, but a lovable one. Because I Said So An overbearing mother, Keaton, only wants the best for her three daughters. But her love spills over when she runs an online ad to find one of her daughters the perfect man. This story, while being enraging at times, is also endearing and somehow manages to have me rooting for the type of mother Reddit stories are written about. The Family Stone Where to begin. This movie is one of my favorites to rewatch during the winter holiday season. The way it captures a big family and all of the complex dynamics feels like looking at the future of my own family. It breaks my heart a bit more every year, but I always come back to it. This holiday season, I know it will hurt a bit more, and yet I am still looking forward to it. The First Wives Club Three friends reunite at their friend’s funeral and begin to share stories of how their husbands have left them for younger women. They band together and set out on a quest to get revenge. This movie not only gave me intense hair envy, looking at you Goldie Hawn, but also reminded me just how important female friendships are at all stages of life. Book Club Four friends decide to read 50 Shades of Grey in their book club, and as expected, chaos ensues. A tale of friendship, how book clubs are integral pillars of social lives, and finding love even when you have decided to write it off. Like a lot of Keaton’s movies, this one makes me excited to age because it proves that life doesn’t end once you get ‘old’

As sad as I am to know that we will never get another movie starring Keaton, I am so grateful that I never get bored with a good old-fashioned rewatch. Coming into the colder weather months, it’s the perfect time to channel your inner Keaton by wearing a big turtleneck sweater and binging some of her greatest works. Rest in peace, Diane.