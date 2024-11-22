The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the events of November 18, 1999, a cherished A&M tradition became no more. Bonfire would go down in history as a tragic reminder of those who lost their lives that fateful day.

The tradition of Bonfire began in 1907 as just a scrap heap. Soon after, the Bonfire became a giant stack of vertical logs. Aggies would gather around the monumental structure as it was set ablaze each year, symbolizing the collective “burning desire” to beat the University of Texas. It also represented the Aggie Spirit, a deep bond between all Aggies, current and past.

Bonfire remained an annual tradition up until November 18, 1999, when the structure collapsed at 2:42 a.m.. 12 Aggies – 11 students and one former student – were killed, and 27 were injured in the collapse. Its collapse was a turning point in A&M’s history, halting the tradition. Shortly after, a memorial was constructed on the site of the Bonfire in remembrance of the 12 that passed. Each year, Aggies gather around the Bonfire Memorial to pay homage to those who lost their lives, carrying on the tradition of Bonfire.

An entirely student-led organization still conducts Bonfire off campus, continuing the tradition despite the original Bonfire’s tragic collapse. The off-campus Bonfire is built with an emphasis on safety and honoring the legacy of the fallen. The undying flame serves as a reminder of the eternal Aggie spirit and resilience.

The legacy of Bonfire remains through storytelling and media. Charlie Minn’s film, The 13th Man, tells the story of John Comstock, who was initially pronounced dead but survived the collapse. The film focuses on his legacy, Bonfire’s events, and the aftermath and is available on Amazon Prime.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Bonfire’s collapse. The remembrance ceremony was held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial, the same time and place where it collapsed 25 years earlier.

The ceremony was solemn as current and past Aggies gathered around the Bonfire Memorial late into the night. While the rest of the world was asleep, students gathered silently to pay their respects to the fallen Aggies. Passages were read by members of the Corps of Cadets, and the song “Amazing Grace” was played and sung. Those in attendance were encouraged to pick up candles, and they lit them during the readings of the names of the fallen. After each name was read, everyone gathered said “Here” to indicate that the Aggies who lost their lives at Bonfire were gone but not forgotten.

Although it is a more melancholy tradition, it is important nonetheless. Aggies will continue to gather around the Bonfire Memorial each November to pay homage to those who passed.