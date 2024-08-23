The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

If you’ve ever experienced the frustration of taking three hours to fall asleep, feeling stuck in a rut, or found yourself eating solo on campus for lunch, I’ve found that watching the right youtube video can fill the silence and ease my mind during these annoying times. Sometimes, all it takes is a good youtube video to unwind before bed or get enough motivation to tackle chores like cleaning your room. Here are my top three favorite youtubers that never fail to lift my spirits.

Nicole Leno is one of my favorite YouTubers of all time. She is as authentic as it gets when it comes to social media influencers and radiates positivity in everything she does. Her videos gear toward more vlog-style videos, serving as a motivational reminder to keep a healthy balance between productivity and taking time to enjoy life’s little pleasures.

After watching a Halle Sandberg video, I always find myself at peak motivation. Her content ranges from deep cleaning and organizing to putting up aesthetic decor and styling cute outfits. Halle Sandberg embodies the clean girl aesthetic with her engaging and trendy videos.

The Sturniolo Triplets are enjoyable to watch due to their alluring humor and undeniable brotherly bond. As someone who also has a super close relationship with my own sibling, their light-hearted banter is comforting and relatable.