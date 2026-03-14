Performative or Productive: TikTok Morning Routines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The curtains are pushed open, blinds pulled open, and the lights flicker on. A sleepy yawn and a shiver from the morning cold as the words “SPEND MY 5-9 BEFORE MY 9-5” appear on the screen with a clickity typing sound effect in the background.

We can all recall seeing thousands of morning vlogs that follow that exact outline frame by frame, from a variety of lifestyle influencers across the social media platforms we spend our time swiping through. They all wear the same comfy matching PJs, hair pulled back with the puffy headbands, make their morning lattes and matchas, take us through their full skincare and makeup routine, and trade the PJs for a trendy workout set, finally ready for their morning workout.

And I am SAT and locked in on each and every one.

There is something about these videos that draws viewers in, shown by how popular this type of content is and how many different creators follow the format. Morning routines seem to be a go-to video for content creators who put out both short and long-form content, and get bonus points for being an easier video to film for creators who also work a corporate job, are in school, or have a profession aside from creating content.

Speaking personally, I enjoy these videos because it often showcases what an ideal morning for me would look like – if I had all the time and money in the world – and at the same time satiate the innate human curiosity for how other people are leading their lives. These vlogs encourage romanticizing one’s life, which can be a nice escape from my own daily hustle. And when you think about it, watching them is not all that different from reading about celebrity lifestyles and diets in magazines.

While seeing these creators putting in hours of self-care and productivity, before even starting their work day, can be motivating, sometimes it’s hard not to compare yourself with them, and the facade being created that the only way to feel accomplished is by being up before the sun. I relate to this at times, and find the line between the video being inspirational and inadequate to be very thin. I believe it definitely depends on the mindset from which the videos are being watched. For instance, depending on my mood, the same vlogs I enjoy can feel repetitive and like they promote an over-consumptive lifestyle. I find myself wanting new matching PJ sets, a more elaborate skincare routine, the latest new lip oil, or treating myself to an iced latte and avocado toast from a cafe.

However, it’s in those moments that it’s important to remember that while many of these creators are making these videos in order to connect with their audience, they also have the responsibility of building a brand. So while the vlogs might portray authenticity and relatability, it is still only a video that someone is allowing others to see. It has been filmed at certain angles and edited down to only a minute of the creator’s morning. That is the key piece of information to remember when you start to feel yourself comparing your life to theirs. Morning routine vlogs can absolutely be a source of inspiration, but it’s important to note that these vlogs are also a source of income for the creator. Many are trying to sell products, whether through brand deals or affiliated links, and these videos seamlessly integrate that into their content.



All that to say, enjoy scrolling, peaking through the virtual window into the lives of influencers, and even taking a couple of pages out of their books on small improvements that you can make. But, when it starts to feel like too much, remember that you don’t have to engage, you can put the phone down, and live your own “day in my life”.