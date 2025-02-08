Original ChopShop Brings Healthy, Vibrant Dining to Century Square

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Original ChopShop, a health-focused eatery specializing in nutritious foods and committed to sustainability, opened in Century Square at the end of January.

As customers walk in, they are met with a friendly, bright atmosphere and are welcomed in by the store’s staff, who offer pleasant smiles. The employees, who are not just friendly but also incredibly helpful, offer personalized recommendations and share their favorite menu items, ensuring everyone feels welcomed and valued.

The restaurant’s indoor portion features a rustic aesthetic with yellow accents. Daisies give every table a cheerful touch; other decor includes plants, signs, and more.

In addition to regular chairs, customers can choose from booths and stools. They can also sit outside on the restaurant’s patio to enjoy their food or drink in the fresh air.

ChopShop boasts a wide variety of healthy food options, each more enticing than the last. Customers can choose from food and drink items like sandwiches, protein bowls, salads, protein shakes and juices, superfruit bowls and parfaits, and many more, ensuring there’s something for every health-conscious food enthusiast.

The restaurant conveniently offers all-day breakfast options and a kids’ menu. It also provides sides and other drinks, like sodas, lemonades, and teas. Many items are customizable, and customers can order each item to their liking.

After ordering at either a kiosk or the register, customers can sit while waiting for their order. They directly view the area behind the register, where workers prepare their orders before bringing them to each customer’s table.

ChopShop is not limited to in-store purchases. Customers with busy schedules can order online for pickup through the store’s app, Original ChopShop. This way, they can skip the line and earn loyalty points as part of the reward program, making healthy eating more convenient. Catering is also available for larger orders.

Starting at the end of January, ChopShop kicks off ‘Student Snacky Hour’ through March 31. Students with valid IDs can enjoy half-priced snacks in-store from 2 to 5 p.m.

ChopShop is the perfect place to grab a quick breakfast, have a fresh-pressed juice or bowl with a friend, or simply bring a laptop to work on homework with their complimentary Wi-Fi. The bright aesthetic makes the restaurant enjoyable and inviting, creating a lively yet relaxed atmosphere where one can unwind or stay productive.