Bryan, TX, October 25, 2024 – On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, The Queen’s Film Society will be hosting a double-feature of Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) directed by F.W. Murnau and Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) directed by Werner Herzog at The Queen Theatre located in Downtown Bryan: 110 S Main St, Bryan, TX 77803. 

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922), 94 minutes, will run from 6:20-8:15 PM. 

A one-hour break is scheduled for dinner at Bavarian Brauhaus at 8:00 PM, between the screenings.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979), 107 minutes, will run from 9:10-11:00 PM.

General admission for one film is $10. 

The double feature is $15, you must purchase two separate tickets for $7.50 each. 

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Additionally, check out their site to learn more about the organization and each movie being screened.

Have an extra spooky Halloween Eve at this double feature!

