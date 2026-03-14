No One Actually Has It All Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Behind the mask of a perfect front

We all, in one way or another, have mastered the art of appearing more put together than we actually are. We put our events in calendars, make to-do lists, and check our emails religiously. From the outside, everyone seems in control. But control, or the illusion of it, is far easier to feign than we’d like to admit. The reality is that most of us rely heavily on deadlines, reminders, and a little bit of stress.

There’s a certain comfort that comes with appearing put together. In many ways, the performance itself becomes motivation—like a subtle version of “fake it till you make it.” But over time, appearances start to lose their effect, and the effort it takes to maintain them becomes exhausting. The truth is, “having it together” was never really about perfection in the first place: it’s about doing your best and learning as you go. As a perfectionist myself, I know how hard it is to accept that sometimes doing your best is enough. Growth rarely looks like what we glamorize it to be: it can be slow, nonlinear, and messy, but it moves forward all the same.

At the start of every semester, I find myself wanting to completely reinvent both myself and the way I handle my responsibilities. I make complicated plans and impractical schedules that seem promising at first, but most of them ultimately set me up for disappointment. It usually goes something like this: for a week or two, my inbox is clear, my assignments are finished days in advance, and every hour of the day is meticulously outlined. But inevitably, something falls out of place. One busy week or a brief dip in motivation, and suddenly the system that worked so well starts to collapse. Instead of adjusting my expectations to be more practical, I subconsciously see it as proof that I’ve failed the plan I set for myself. I’ve come to realize that the problem didn’t start the moment things slipped; it was the expectation that everything would stay perfectly in place.

Think about people you look up to most—chances are, they never claimed to have it all figured out. In fact, they would probably tell you that’s the point. The confidence we applaud in others more often than not comes from experience, not from having all the answers. Plans change, routines fall apart, and we get burned out. Learning how to adjust when those things happen might be the closest thing to having it all together.