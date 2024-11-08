Piling Up Classwork while Dealing with A Breakup

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is an ever-changing environment for everyone, but some events can be a bit more traumatic than others. Challenging coursework can just add stress to normal life, and I’ve been facing that this semester.

My classes this semester include four lectures, which are all STEM-based, and three labs. This is probably the busiest semester I’ve had, and it’s been a big adjustment learning how to study and complete assignments with a larger course load. My saving grace in this regard has been setting a calendar for myself and getting assignments done early whenever possible. Studying for exams requires different strategies per class, and that’s been another adjustment. Taking my time with completing assignments and studying while also paying attention to myself. Trying to study while also trying to exist and take care of your mental health can be hard at times, but it’s important to try.

I didn’t expect to have to deal with a breakup at this point in my life, but it happened anyway, so I’ve been trying to heal in my own time. Honestly, I’m not the best at coping with pain, and I tend to lash out by using other people to make myself feel better (sorry about the VERY honest truth time). This unappealing trait has led me to make some bad decisions lately, and I’ve most definitely been trying to rebuild what I’ve messed up. Sometimes we need to get knocked down in order to build up a better version of ourselves, which is hard, but it’s a part of life.

Dealing with both school and life, in general, has been hard lately, but perseverance is a necessity. Some lessons have to be learned the hard way, and I’m definitely doing a lot of learning. Sometimes, when life gets overwhelming, I remind myself that time moves on regardless, and I can either stay stuck or move with it. And moving along is a lot more productive than being stuck, right?