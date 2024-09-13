The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

I have recently gotten into watching bookish content creation, specifically booktubers. As a result of watching lots of BookTube (Bookish Youtube), I have been motivated to read more because consuming book content leaves me with a constantly growing list of book recommendations, and hearing people talk about books naturally makes you want to read them. Through watching BookTube I also get ideas on how to make reading extra fun by setting goals and participating in exciting challenges. For example, replacing my phone screen time with reading time.

My favorite booktubers are Sara Carrolli, Haley Pham, and Destiny Sidwell (who all happen to be book besties!). Some of my favorite videos by them are when they do collabs together. I highly recommend subscribing to their channels if you love bookish content! Below are links to their channels and a creative video each of them has done.

My favorite videos by Sara are her weekly vlogs, monthly reading wrap-ups, and choosing her monthly TBR (To Be Read).

My favorite videos by Haley are her reading books based on a theme (ex: “reading ONLY romance books for a week…”), In My 20s Diaries, and reading diaries on her vlog channel.

My favorite videos by Destiny are her 24-hour reading challenges, weekly vlogs, and book recommendations.

As I mentioned earlier, they are book besties but they are all based in different states. Sara is from New Jersey, Haley is from Texas, and Destiny is from Indiana (but recently moved to Texas) so they occasionally come together for an exciting girls’ trip. Though I love their individual content, their collaboration vlogs and reading challenges are so much fun to watch so I would highly recommend checking out those videos!