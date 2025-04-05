The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I have previously praised Hangout Fest for its fun style and diverse lineup, now I would have to say I am disappointed in Hangout Fest. Hangout Fest is a long standing tradition of bringing artists that might not visit the southern states as much, as our states are typically run by country artists. Festivals, at least good ones, are supposed to have artists of diverse genres. When I went in 2024, there were a variety of performers, this allowed us to jump around the stages and hear a little bit of everything. The people in attendance weren’t confined to one set genre, but were able to experience country, rock, indie, rap, and more. Where else can you go from Sexxy Red to David Kushner to Zach Bryan to Lana Del Rey but Hangout?

This year’s lineup is basically all country artists, rebranding our beloved Hangout Fest to Sand in my Boots. Hangout was supposed to be a chance for southern music lovers to get away from the constant slew of country concerts. Fans of the festival are furious as Hangout announces that they are celebrating 15 years of Hangout by not having Hangout. If Hangout continues to fully transition to Sand in my Boots, they will definitely see a drop in attendance. Last year especially the most full stages weren’t country artists, those were more empty than the others when there were other options. Hangout should reconsider this change and bring back our beloved Hangout the way it should be.

As a fan of the festival, I will not be returning this year as I hate Morgan Wallen, and don’t want another country festival. Chilifest is my Hangout now I guess. It seems that people have forgotten the controversies surrounding Morgan Wallen, especially with his current behavior following his performance at SNL. He is known to use racial slurs like the n-word, drinking and driving, other public intoxication charges, and throwing a chair off a bar roof. Looking past his obvious alcohol issues, his music sucks, like seriously it is so bad. His only good song is Cover Me Up, which is a cover of Jason Isbell. I hope they return to their previous form next year, but I am not hopeful.