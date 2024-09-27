The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love concerts, music, basically anything where it’s socially appropriate to dance and act a fool. I’ve always wanted to go to a music festival, but I had never been able to decide which one or get people to agree to go with me. So I was so excited when my roommate sent me the 2024 Hangout Fest Lineup. Zach Bryan?!? Lana Del Rey? Koe Wetzel? Sexxy Red? It was a dream lineup. Also Alabama beaches in May… a perfect vacation to end Freshman year.

Going with just me and my roommate was the most ideal situation for me personally. My roommate was a pro at concerts and festivals, she had even been at Astroworld in Houston. We were able to easily navigate between concert stages throughout the 3 days. Going with so few people made it easy to agree on who we wanted to see and get closer in the crowds. It also meant that we could carry all of our stuff in one bag, making it easy to carry our water bottle and towel around. The concert made it super easy to get water as well, with water bottle filling stations around the venue and people were allowed to bring an empty water bottle with them.

The best part of the entire experience was that it was on the beach. We literally would lay out and sunbathe while Megan Morooney and Lana Del Rey performed Tennessee Orange not even 100 yards away. It was magical. The sand did get really hot at times, but they had areas of grass to lounge on as well. The concert was filled with small activities to do and shops to go to. We even saw people get “married” at the chapel they had. There were hammocks around and awnings you could stand under. There were ocean access points that you could go and take a swim in if you got hot.

The people at the festival were some of the nicest people. Obviously, it’s a music festival so lots of people were very clearly on drugs, but that just meant that they were even chiller than normal. Everyone we interacted with was so sweet and the sense of community and mutual respect a lot of people shared was amazing. My roommate was passing our fan down the water station line and people were taking turns fanning each other. The festival was very secure, with them even having attendants in the bathroom areas to ensure no one is unsafe. We both walked the mile or so to our hotel every night without any trouble. The people working the event seemed so genuine and that they wanted people to have fun. They kept the energy going into the concert and when we were leaving.

Next year’s lineup and dates have yet to be released but I am super excited to possibly go back next year. I might try it with a bigger group, and hopefully introduce some of my friends to the greatest of Hangout Fest. If you love a chill atmosphere with amazing lineups, check out Hangout Fest 2025!!