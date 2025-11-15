Living Life One Day at a Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I started watching the Netflix reboot of One Day at a Time, starring Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, I expected a lighthearted sitcom. What I got instead was a master class in growth, healing, and identity. This version of One Day at a Time tells the story of Penelope, a Cuban-American single mom and veteran juggling motherhood, mental health, and her career as a nurse. All while living with her strong-willed, fabulous mother, Lydia, who is played by the legendary Rita Moreno. The show somehow manages to make you laugh and cry all within the same episode.

Here are the five lessons I’ve learned from One Day at a Time and how I’ve started living them one day at a time.

1. It’s okay to ask for help.

Penelope’s mental health journey is one of the most honest depictions I’ve seen on TV. She goes to therapy, takes medication, and talks openly about her depression and anxiety. Watching her embrace vulnerability reminded me that strength isn’t about doing it all alone, but rather it’s about knowing when to reach out. I’ve started applying that in my own life. Whether it’s calling a friend when I feel overwhelmed or admitting when I need a break, I’ve learned that asking for help is a form of self-care, not weakness.

2. Family can drive you crazy yet keep you grounded.

If you’ve seen even one episode, you know that the Alvarez family argues loudly but loves louder. From generational gaps to cultural clashes, they face it all with humor and heart. Watching them reminded me that love doesn’t mean agreeing on everything. It means showing up, especially when it’s hard. I’ve started practicing more patience and compassion with my own family, realizing that sometimes, the people who challenge you most also teach you the most about unconditional love.

3. Culture is something to celebrate, not hide.

One of my favorite parts of the show is how it proudly celebrates Latinx culture. Lydia’s faith, music, food, and traditions radiate through every scene. There’s no watering it down; you see all of its vibrant and colorful authenticity. Seeing that on-screen made me more confident in embracing my own heritage. I started cooking more traditional dishes during my college career and started leaning into the parts of my culture that make me feel connected and proud. Representation matters, and seeing Penelope’s family reminded me that my roots are something to honor.

4. Boundaries are a form of self-love.

When Penelope starts dating again, she struggles to balance being a mom, a partner, and an individual. She shows us how messy it can get, but also how real it is. Through her experiences, she learns to say “no” without guilt in order to prioritize her mental peace and to set boundaries that protect her energy. I’ve recently started applying this lesson too. Whether it’s turning off my phone after a long day or saying no to something that doesn’t align with my goals, I’ve learned that boundaries aren’t barriers, but a way of showing yourself respect.

5. Healing isn’t linear yet joy still exists.

What makes One Day at a Time special is its balance. It tackles heavy topics such as mental health, identity, faith, and love, yet always circles back to joy. Even after heartbreak, the Alvarezes still find beauty in the everyday. That’s something I’ve carried with me: healing doesn’t mean every day will be perfect. It means showing up for yourself on the hard days and still allowing space for laughter on the good ones. Whether I’m journaling, baking, or walking home from class, I try to find small moments of happiness because at the end of the day, that’s what keeps me truly grounded.

One Day at a Time is more than just a comedic show; it’s a reminder that life is messy, beautiful, and worth showing up for. Every episode has taught me to live with more self-compassion, courage, and gratitude. So when life gets overwhelming, I remember Penelope’s resilience and Lydia’s joy, which helps remind me to keep moving forward, one day at a time.