Learning Spanish: 5 Tips I Have Found Helpful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Practice. Practice. Practice.

I know it seems obvious, but it is so important to consistently practice every day. It may not always look the same, but make sure to find ways to incorporate it into each day! For example, if I am not able to practice with a friend, I will try having a conversation with myself or describing whatever it is I’m doing. Awkward? Sometimes. Still, it has been very helpful to me.

2. Dive into Latin Media

This is my favorite way to learn and practice new phrases. I am not saying you shouldn’t use apps or books, but they often miss the way people actually talk. Latin music (Ivan Cornejo, Carla Morrison, and Grupo Frontera are some of my current favorites), TV shows, or even TikTok influencers provide opportunities to learn the everyday expressions that people actually use in an entertaining way.

3. Notes App = Lifesaver

The Notes app has been a great way for me to make my own study guide. I highly recommend making a note and typing up words/phrases as you learn them. Trust me, you will thank yourself later. It has been a convenient way for me to practice when I am bored or want to put them to use.

4. Start Small

One of the biggest obstacles I had to overcome was the frustration of not being fluent overnight. If you are anything like me, you understand how difficult it can be to stay dedicated when you aren’t seeing progress right away. That’s why it is important to set small, attainable goals. For example, I might set a goal to have a conversation with one new person a week or learn three new words a day.

5. Embrace the Awkwardness

Learning a new language isn’t easy, so you are bound to mispronounce or say the wrong thing. It’s normal!! Don’t let it discourage you, and instead, embrace it. I’ve found that I learn the most in those awkward moments. It might seem uncomfortable, but more often than not, it stays with you and helps you not to make the same mistake twice.