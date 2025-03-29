KUPID Dating Show at Texas A&M

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 29, 2025 – Are you a fan of dating shows like Love is Blind, Love Island, or Too Hot To Handle? Do you just love drama? Have you ever wanted to see a dating show live? On Friday, April 4, from 6 pm – 7:30 pm, a touring college dating show is coming to Rudder Complex at TAMU, and the best part is that it is free admission!

It will host 5 Girls and 5 Boys, all of whom are TAMU students, to participate in a game of love! Make sure you don’t miss it!

Get tickets online for free before the venue fills up!