KUPID Dating Show at Texas A&M

Reagan Rivas
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 29, 2025 – Are you a fan of dating shows like Love is Blind, Love Island, or Too Hot To Handle? Do you just love drama? Have you ever wanted to see a dating show live? On Friday, April 4, from 6 pm – 7:30 pm, a touring college dating show is coming to Rudder Complex at TAMU, and the best part is that it is free admission!

It will host 5 Girls and 5 Boys, all of whom are TAMU students, to participate in a game of love! Make sure you don’t miss it!

Get tickets online for free before the venue fills up! 

Reagan is a freshman pursuing an English degree at Texas A&M University with a minor in Spanish. She is a first-year Her Campus TAMU chapter member and is actively involved with the Public Relations Committee, ready at all times to discover local events to write about. Beyond Her Campus, Reagan is a member of the Pre-Law Society at Texas A&M with intentions to pursue a career in the legal field and is also a member of a women's organization. She has always loved language and literature and hopes to use her knowledge to make connections and share stories with people in various settings. In her free time, Reagan loves plant-keeping, watching sit-coms, trying new activities, and of course reading! Ask her about her love for coming-of-age novels and autobiographies, but more specifically the books Betty by Tiffany McDaniel and The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green.