My freshman year of college I struggled with moving off and ultimately ended up having, what some may say, an unhealthy relationship with food. The following summer I began eating normal again, but I started gaining weight like crazy and a lot of things just didn’t sit right to say the least. I went a year like this before my doctor recommended getting blood work done. (My doctor is a NP specializing in women’s health and does amazing work if you want to follow her @kdiggsy_wellco on Instagram!) This is when I discovered I had a class 5 gluten allergy. I know everyone talks about it and thinks “oh it’s just a minor thing that upsets your stomach”, however, through the last two years of trying to combat it, I have learned so much about what a food allergy can do to your body.

Gluten is in A LOT of food, even sauces and seasonings. Originally for me, I did only tie the stomach issues with it, however, there is so much more to it. After I found out, I watched out for what I could at home but did not bother at all with trying to navigate this allergy in a public place like a restaurant or a fast food restaurant. This was my mistake. I began having joint pain and an increase of anxiety which ended up with me doing my own research. After discovering the multiple side effects that can come with continuing to eat a food you have an allergy to I discussed again with the same doctor these issues. This led to me talking to a dietician and yada yada.

So first, what is gluten? Basically it is wheat, rye, barley and many other grains. There are many different types of gluten allergies from gluten intolerance to celiac disease. However, I am focusing on specifically a gluten allergy. So, some of the symptoms that can occur from continuing to eat gluten while having an allergy are:

Abdominal pain

Anemia

Anxiety

Bloating or gas

Brain fog, or trouble concentrating

Depression

Diarrhea or constipation

Fatigue

Headache

Joint pain

Nausea and vomiting

Skin rash

From my personal experience, I have not had to deal with all of these symptoms, however, I do notice when I increase my gluten intake that there is a correlation to the increase in the symptoms. I do get like anxiety, joint pain, headaches, and fatigue. There is not a cure to an allergy like this. It truly is just staying away from the food that contains it, however, when I eat very well and stay away from gluten, I do notice the increase in my health overall. I am not a medical professional by any means, but this is my experience dealing with this allergy.