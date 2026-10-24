If Your Life Was a Story, What Would Your Audience Want You to Do?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Movies teach the philosophy of life in simple language: what’s right and what’s wrong, what matters and what doesn’t; that’s part of the reason why we watch them beyond entertainment. The idea is, we watch characters develop by clashing with the world, while we viewers absorb those lessons through them—without having to experience those hardships ourselves.

However, when those lessons start becoming why the wrong choice is right or why the things that matter shouldn’t, it continuously gets harder for individuals to understand those truths and may even eliminate their desire to watch entire genres of movies.

Why bother with rom–coms?

For a while, rom–coms weren’t as fun for me anymore. I once read that they’re meant to reflect the magic that we see in everyday life, where reality and fantasy blur just enough to make you believe in both. However, I believe that in reality, it’s important not to be naive about love because while chemistry can make two people undeniable, it can’t make life cooperate. For instance, the 2025 film Materialists concluded that while love is easy, dating is anything but—it requires more than just feeling.

Thus, I used to think that the universe just had a dry sense of humor. I mean, what other than life was at fault for my tragic attempts at love? It wasn’t until I started my second year of college (and a couple more break–ups) that I learned that rom–coms, at their best, are about reminding us that love, in all its messiness and simplicity, doesn’t need to be kind or flashy, or even successful, to be unforgettable.

you’re the author of your own story

So, here are a couple of my recent mini–victories: I wrote a letter to my ex and threw it away; I ended the self–sabotage era of my life; and I fell in love again. While I can’t say that impulsivity didn’t drive those actions, I’d like to credit one habit I’ve built this year that I both love and hate: ask yourself, if your life was a story—whether that be a book, a TV show, (or hell) even a rom–com—what would your audience want you to do right now? Would they be rolling their eyes at the screen, tired of the same plotline playing over and over again? Or could they be screaming at you to kiss him?

I won’t lie, this question can send me into a spiral sometimes, but the good news is that life doesn’t come at you. It comes from you. So, if you can practically hear long-term fans urging you to take that leap, or to say that you’re sorry, listen. Honestly, it could even be to revisit an old plot line from last season; the takeaway is that it’s never too late for a last–minute rewrite (The Notebook reference).