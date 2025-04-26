The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Visiting France was such a unique experience; from the art museums, to sight-seeing, to the delicious food. As an avid lover of the arts, my favorite part of the trips was the museums. Seeing pieces that I adore in person was a life-changing experience and eating the food made me want to pack it into my suitcase. Here are some of my favorite places I went in France:

café George V

Café George V was my favorite café for savory foods. I went there for lunch and I had the Mushroom Cream Rigatoni. The sauce was so buttery and paired so well with the pasta and tomatoes. I went during peak lunch time and the the atmosphere was so lively and enjoyable. It’s located on the Champs-Élysées, a place known for its luxury shops, so it’s perfect for window shopping.

Café Gustave

Café Gustave was where I tried my very first french crêpes. I ordered the Nutella crêpes and they were light and and the Nutella inside was so rich and smooth, every bite practically melted in my mouth. To further highlight my sweet tooth, I washed down my delectable Nutella crêpe with a glass of Café ou Chocolat Viennois, which is basically hot chocolate topped with fluffy whipped cream. This was honestly my favorite café to visit becuase the service was incredible and it was less than a five-minute walk to the Eiffel Tower.

Mont Saint-Michel

Visiting Mont Saint-Michel felt like I was stepping into a fairytale. Located in Normandy, it’s an abbey on a tidal island, so when the tide rises, the abbey looks like it’s floating on water. The population of this place is about 23 people (insanely small!), but there are tourists constantly visiting, giving the place a buzz of excitement. I do recommend wearing comfortable shoes as you have climb around 350 steps, but it is so completely worth it. When you’re at the top of the abbey, you have a breathtaking view of the beach and the land around you.

Musée d’Orsay

Musée d’Orsay is a beautiful museum in a former railway station and holds “the largest collection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist masterpieces in the world“. Walking into the museum took my breath away as I was greeted with a high ceiling and windows and the grandest sculptures. I could barely hold back my excitement as I explored their Impressionist and Post-Impressionist sections since it is my favorite art movement. They contained pieces from Monet, Manet, Renoir, Degas, Van Gogh and so many more. If I was given the opportunity, I would have stayed so much longer as the museum contained so many paintings, some which were as big as fifteen feet. If you’re looking for an art museum other than the Louvre, then this is definitely the place to go.

Claude Monet’s Home

Last, but most certainly not least, Claude Monet’s home in Giverny is the place I will always enthusiastically recommend. You can take a tour inside his house and view all his paintings that are on the first floor of the home. Viewing every room of the home was an experience, and it was amazing to see how he lived and the conditions he worked in. Of course, the gardens there felt like I was stepping into one of his paintings. The gardens were constantly maintained by workers and there were so many flowers that added so much life. I was able to stand on the Japanese bridge that is referenced in his paintings and the water lilies that graced his pond were so beautiful. Monet is one of my favorite artists, so being able to step into his life was a special treat, and something that I think any art-lover should experience.