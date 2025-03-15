The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been walking through the halls of A&M, cutting through the park, or even passed through the dining hall, and attempted to talk to someone, only to have them ignore you?

“How dare they!” you think, chalking it up to them having a rough day, or not being in the mood to chat.

It is then that you notice the culprit placed carefully in their ears: their headphones!

Whether they are airpods, old-school corded headphones, or the newest Beats, wearing headphones is creating a lack of community and unity in our societies. Serving as a boundary of communication, the casual conversations we used to have in passing are now slowly disappearing.

Long story short, headphones are ruining our ability to communicate with each other. Instead of taking the time to smile at someone and ask about their day, help a stranger with directions, or even taking the time to introduce yourself to a new acquaintance, we are instead remaining trapped in little bubbles, listening to a music, podcast or YouTube video.

As many others are realizing, including news reporter Kirsten Brehmer, headphones are creating a sense of isolation in communities, trapping us in a moving solitary confinement. Hence, the usual satisfaction we receive from conversing with those around us slowly disappears, decreasing the overall morale of our communities.

As of 2022, it was estimated by experts in technology services that over 42% of the world’s population wear headphones everyday, with 25% of them wearing them constantly, demonstrating the large presence of headphones in our day to day lives. This means that almost half of the world spends at least a portion of their days with headphones on, and therefore help perpetuate this constant cycle of isolation.

Influence on Future Generations

While for older generations the idea of headphones is something foreign or new, for current generations who were born into the age of technology, it is all they know. For them, the lack of casual conversations is just a part of their lives, and not something strange or out of the ordinary.

This is dangerous, as it means that many of the children in the new generation are not developing the social skills necessary to be a successful contributor towards society. They do not know how to effectively explain their thoughts, meet someone new, or to improvise a conversation on the spot. Instead, the only social interactions they receive are those they are already congenial with, or carefully thought out reunions with no spontaneity, meaning they are comfortable, but not growing.

Especially following the 2020 Global Pandemic, it seems that we are desperate to remain separate from each other, as we have grown used to the technological restrictions placed on us. When was the last time you walked somewhere without music blasting, or not use your phone to watch a video on the bus?

For younger generations, the answer is never.

Influence on our Media and Self Expression

Finally, notice the recent rise in music over-saturization, as it seems there are no ‘good’ T.V. shows or ‘original’ songs available. Instead of having the ability to discover new music organically, through the radio of a news station, we are instead constantly listening to songs.

No longer do we have to wait to use our stationary record player or other non-portable device. Instead, we can have the music we want instantly, without having to conform to what others want. Don’t like the music your parents are playing in the car? Put in your headphones and listen to what you want!

While hypothetically a great way to develop self-identity, in actuality it makes it to where we are not capable of compromise, and more than that, making it so the music industry cannot keep up with the constant need for ‘new content’, as we are consuming it at a rapid rate.

Steps Moving Forward

It is clear that we need to redefine the use of headphones in our everyday lives, and discover ways to decrease our dependence and reliance on them as a way of distraction. Taking the time to look outside, listen to the actual sounds of nature, or even strike up small talk in passing periods between classes, are all important ways we foster connections and build relationships.

So unplug, destress, and listen to the music of the world: you won’t regret it.