TAMU | Career > Her20s

Hot Girl Mental Health Days: How to Recharge Without Feeling Guilty

Emma Nguyen Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

      Taking a break should not be something to be guilty about. Redefining productivity is important. Recharging can be considered productive.

      Here are solo dates that can help recharge!

      1. A picnic with favorite snacks

      Going outside and having a moment in nature helps recharge. Sunshine is proven to improve productivity! 

      1. Going to local coffee shops

      A change of scenery is a helpful way to recharge and feel energized. 

      1. Thrift shopping
      2. Cooking a new recipe

      Trying something new can be refreshing!

      1. Candles 

      The aroma can calm and help clear mental clutter. 

      1. Buying mental health journals 

      The prompts can help guide refocusing. 

      1. Slimes 

      Bring back childhood memories and do hobbies that you enjoyed when you were younger. I personally love slime kits for only $10 at Walmart! It is a need. It is textural and can act like a stress ball while inviting creative expression!

      Here are a couple low-stress hobbies to try! 

      1. Crochet is something that reduces anxiety because it is repetitive movements and something manual. Learning new skills can also be exciting and bring positivity 
      2. Nail art is a creative expression that can help bring new and exciting energy to your day. 

      Having hobbies unrelated to academics protects mental health and promotes refocusing! 

      If you are worried about balancing a busy schedule: 

      1. Schedule mini recharge sessions. Even just 15-minute walks outside, stretch breaks, bathroom breaks, and meditation can help ensure burnout does not severely impact you. 
      2. Rest days should be mandatory! 
      3. Balance can look different every week, but could include basic needs like exercise, water breaks, and creative exercises.
