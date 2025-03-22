Hidden Gems: Coldplay Songs That Deserve More Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Coldplay is one of the biggest bands in the world with their stadium anthems and radio-friendly hits. Many of their songs from their newer albums have flooded the charts such as “Hymn for the Weekend”, “Adventure of a Lifetime”, and “Something Just Like This”. Despite these songs gaining so much mainstream attention and high praise on the charts, I feel that there are many more songs from their older albums that better represent them as a band and deserve more love.

Parachutes

Parachutes is Coldplay’s first album, which came out on July 10th, 2000. This album has a lot more mellow tones to it with the most popular song from this album is “Yellow” – their first big hit and the song that acts as the foundation to their debut. While “Yellow” continues to be one of their most iconic songs, I think people are also missing out on a couple of their lesser mainstream songs on the album.

Shiver – “Shiver” is one of the more upbeat songs on the album. The guitar work on this song is amazing and truly highlights the talent of Coldplay’s youth. According to Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band, the song was characterized as a “stalking song”, based off of The Police and Jeff Buckley. For reference, think about a happier, lighter version of ‘Every Breath You Take’.

Trouble – “Trouble” is a slower song on the album. The piano really highlights the hauntingly beautiful aspects of the song. According to Martin the song was about behaving badly towards someone you really love which was a reflection on his issues with the rest of the band members at the time.

A Rush of Blood to the head

A Rush of Blood to the Head is Coldplay’s second album, which came out on August 22nd, 2002. Two of the more well known songs from this album are “The Scientist” and “Clocks”.

Politik – “Politik”, in my opinion, is one of their more underrated songs. It is a strong opener to this album and is such a powerful song. Written a day after 9/11, this song was mean to be a reflection on the state of the world with its personal lyrics and strong vocals.

Warning Sign – “Warning Sign” is a song about heartbreak and an epiphany after a breakup. The lyrics are melancholy yet bittersweet. It also adds a sense of nostalgia every time I give it a listen.

X&Y

X&Y is Coldplay’s third album, which came out on June 6th, 2005. This album was created during the band’s hardest times, where arguments and struggling to cope with their fame came at an all-time high. The most well known song from this album is “Fix You”.

Speed of Sound – While the “Speed of Sound” isn’t a constant, the one constant in Chris Martin’s life is his daughter, Apple who was the inspiration behind the song. This song is a highly layered song, based on Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and the feeling of miracles.

Talk – “Talk” was built off a sample by Kraftwerk with a mesmerizing guitar riff and a truly unbelievable build up. The song is about about feeling insecure and how conversation could fix it. The lyrics feel so personal and are something that I know I resonate with.

Viva la vida or death and all his friends

Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends is Coldplay’s fourth album, which came out on June 12th, 2008. After the difficulty of creating X&Y, this album was a chance for them to re-shape themselves and to come back from those hard times. Obviously, the most well known from this album is “Viva La Vida”.

Lovers in Japan/Reign of Love – This song has two parts in it or what Martin described as a “buy one get one free”. Lovers in Japan is the optimistic and spirited half while Reign of Love is on the slower, more ballad-driven side.

Strawberry Swing – “Strawberry Swing” is a cheery, upbeat song that originally wasn’t going to make it on the album. The song has a warm, dreamy feel to it that definitely invokes a sense of nostalgia.

Mylo xyloto

Mylo Xyloto is Coldplay’s fifth album, which came out on October 24th, 2011. This album was based on the concept that sound and color were at war against each other. The most well-known song on this album is “Paradise”.

Hurts Like Heaven – “Hurts Like Heaven” is pop-rock mix with a fast tempo. Martin describes it as a song that “warms you up”. It’s energetic and bubbly and really has a habit of lifting up my spirits.

Charlie Brown – “Charlie Brown” is one of my favorites on the album. Just like “Hurts Like Heaven” it’s uplifting and high-spirited but it’s also one of their best stadium anthems. As someone who has seen Coldplay live three times, this is by far the song I look forward to the most. When the lights are off and there’s the build-up of the song, the excitement is unreal.

Ghost stories

Ghost Stories is Coldplay’s sixth album, which came out on May 19th, 2014. This album ended up being a more personal one following the divorce of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, bringing slower–more mellow songs. Despite that, their most well-known song on this album is “Sky Full of Stars”.

Magic – The song is about the end of a relationship, but instead of it being a bitter song it’s more reflective, and more about acceptance of what was a good relationship. Or as Martin says, “there is magic between two people no matter what anyone else thinks”.