Grad School Doesn’t Have to Be Scary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I graduated from my undergraduate alma mater in 2022, three years before I moved to Texas and started my second degree at Texas A&M. I had known that I wanted my Master’s degree since I was about 14; being studious was my number one personality trait and source of validation.

Becoming a Texan and finally doing what I have wanted to do has not been easy by any means. Graduate-level schoolwork is a night-and-day difference from your undergraduate-level work. When they say it’s a lot of work, you should believe them. Prepare yourself to be slaving over your laptop for an ungodly amount of time. That truth should sober you, but not scare you. Ladies, if you wanna go for your second degree, GO FOR IT. Sure, I have had some hard moments so far. But one thing I will never say is that I regret it.

My year as a graduate student has taught me a lot of things that I’ll carry for the rest of my life (for better or for worse). I want to pass five of those things to you today, especially to those who want to continue school after finishing undergrad.

Get the iPad with the Apple Pencil!

I got my first iPad when I was a junior in undergrad; it was revolutionary. Being able to annotate PDFs, take notes, and organize my entire calendar on the same device was perfect. If you are someone to need a lot of notes and articles, consider getting a good tablet you can depend on.

Do NOT do any homework in bed. Keep it sacred.

Girlfriend, your bed is your sanctuary. It’s where you sleep! You don’t want to taint it by pulling your all-nighters in there. There are a lot of studies about why you should never grind while sitting in bed. Out of everything else, it is most likely going to be uncomfortable. Choose places that will force you to be productive.

Throw away the idea that you have to know it all. You won’t.

Everyone in your cohort will come from a different place. You might go to a grad program at a different school than you got your first degree from (I actually endorse that). Each person will be in a different spot academically, bringing their own perspective to the table. Competition will not bring success even though we fantasize about that academic enemies-to-lovers pipeline. Remember that you are there to keep learning. Learn from others and let them learn from you.

Things will get lonely.

Because you’ll be locked in and reading/writing all the time, you won’t have all the time to hang out. You’ll see your friends’ locations and wish you could be there. I wish someone had told me about the loneliness that was to come. It will be big at times; however, it can be overcome. Set intentional times for breaks and social time.

If you are going to be in a new city or state, find time to join an org. Whether it be a young adult group at church or a service organization that allows you to help your community, be sure to find a place where you can meet people like you who are outside of the academic bubble.

Now is not the time to start a new strict diet. Food is fuel.

You will be awake for long periods of time and staring at screens all day. Take whatever food or substance that you can. Now, stay cognizant of what you’re taking it. You are what you eat. Be healthy but be filling. Going keto or pescatarian will put your body through a huge energy shift that you might not be able to afford around midterms. Try meal prepping instead of heavy restrictions. Especially if you’ll be having large amounts of caffeine like me.