Goat Yoga on the Green!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, May 2, 2025 – Get out and be active in the cutest possible way with some goat yoga on the Century Square Green! Join in with the collab between Goat Yoga Houston and Original ChopShop, where you can get a ticket to an hour hanging with some goats followed by a yummy breakfast meal and juice. Enjoy being led through a 45-minute flow – all experience level welcome – surrounded by the cutest four-legged yogis who’ll be bouncing around you. And not to worry, cause you’ll have another 20 minutes after to snuggle and play with the little buddies and take some adorable pictures.

With only 50 spots, you better bleat the clock and grab some tickets soon. Yoga mats will be provided with your ticket so just bring yourself and a smile!

When? Saturday – 05/03/2025 9 AM Onwards

Where? 170 Century Square Drive #150, College Station, Texas 77840