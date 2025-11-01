Getting Ahead of the Winter Blues: Learn How to Beat the Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the cold and lonely winter season approaches, many of us start to feel that familiar seasonal depression creeping in. No one wants it, but almost every year, most people go through it. Maybe it’s the cold weather, lack of sun, sick season, or the invisible string pulling you to rot in bed all day.

Instead of wasting away the colder months, we can use this time to prepare, reset, and find new ways to make this season something positive again. It may seem impossible, but if you don’t try, you will never know how good the season can get.

Treatments

Let’s take it one small step at a time as we prepare. Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, can be managed by multiple treatments. For starters, a simple thing you can do is exposure to light, or light therapy. When you spend time soaking in the sun or a few alternative light sources, this can help ease those SAD symptoms.

Our next step requires a little more effort, yet you can push through. This treatment is called Psychotherapy. It is an interpersonal method that requires you to change your outlook and behavior with the world around you, Hopkins explained. Basically, in other terms, romanticize your life. I like to believe my life is a movie and I am the main character. Yet, it is hard to change your mindset when you are in a slump; it seems like you’re stuck. Make your day worth something. Tell yourself, this is my life, I’m not wasting it, and turn the things that make you want to stay in bed into reasons to keep going.

Personal steps

Changing your mindset takes time, but you can start small. Begin with some personal steps to help you push through the darker months, like setting goals. Having goals can seem like a chore, so do not take on too much, Hopkins explained. Set your mind on things that are realistic and a priority. Do things you enjoy, like a movie night or craft night with friends. Take your mind off things and start a new book series or podcast. Find community, having people to turn to in times of struggle can make all the difference. As you slowly get better, each day, focus on the things going right in your life. See the good, and live in a healthier mindset.

Seasonal Depression is a serious illness many go through, you are not alone. If you need help or someone to talk to contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255, or Chat with Lifeline at Crisis Textline: Text TALK to 741741.

