Coming into a new semester can be daunting, and the stress of new classes can be overwhelming. I felt this way my first two years at TAMU, but as life continues to get more complicated, I try to see the upside of a new environment.

As a freshman, I was so worried about doing well in classes and ensuring I would be the best I could be, and this kind of backfired for me. I was overworked and lost steam by the end of the year, which caused my grades to drop. After the first semester, I made a complete switch and focused on my social life a little too much, which caused my grades to fall further. I couldn’t find a balance between classes and social life, which caused me to be frustrated and confused. That summer, I was able to relax, and coming back to school didn’t seem so daunting. I also prioritized finding an organization to join (enter HC at TAMU!) and being the best student I could be. My sophomore year was better than my first and finding an organization with people who also committed to their academics helped tremendously. I was still struggling to find a balance between social activity and academics, but luckily, I found strategies that worked for me.

The main thing I focused on was having a clear to-do list for the day. I always keep in mind what other obligations I have each day. Setting these realistic goals helped me not feel so overwhelmed. Along with this, I listened to my body. If I was too tired one day, or I felt too stressed, I took a step back and focused on immediate priorities only. This extended to social obligations as well, as any activity can be draining. Listening to myself also included giving myself time to decompress and indulging when necessary. School in general is a stressful time, and being too strict on myself caused my happiness and self-image to fall drastically. I still try to find a good balance between treating myself to a sweet treat on occasion and getting the proper nutrition (everything’s good in moderation, right?). I also prioritize movement and relaxation when necessary. I don’t pressure myself to be active or go to the gym every day, but my body knows when I need to.

Being a college student and finding myself has been a challenging time, but I’ve found that prioritizing myself and my wellness above all else makes me the happiest and healthiest I can be.