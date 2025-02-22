Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
College Station, Texas, February 22, 2025 – Was Valentine’s Day not what you hoped for? Were you doom scrolling through Instagram, seeing all the beautiful couples, and slowly felt yourself growing envious? Or maybe you do have a partner, but they just dropped the ball? Or worse, you had a situationship and had no idea how to proceed? Do you guys celebrate it together or just ignore the day? For some of us, Valentine’s day wasn’t all too glamorous. Some would even say it was a sh*t show. Well, you aren’t alone. Join others at Murphy’s Law today from 9:30pm – 11:00pm! They will be hosting a comedy show called The Valentine’s Day Sh*t Show. The admission is free (score)!

