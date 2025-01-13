Filling Your Cup with Gratitude

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After closing the book to 2024, I think it is so important to step back, put life into perspective, and be grateful for everything we have. Comparison is often the thief of joy; we compare ourselves to people with more. Everyone is in different phases, going through various struggles, and navigating life! It gets easy to compare and take things for granted, and some of my favorite yap sessions include complaining to my best friends – but stepping back and being thankful for some of the silly things we complain about can help you appreciate life so much more. So here is a little list of privileges I’ve had recently, and hopefully you can reflect on your own life, and fill your cup with gratitude going into a new year!

What a privilege it is to be able to study at a top university, in a different state, on a scholarship!

What a privilege to be stuck in traffic, go through a long TSA line, or have a long car ride!

How lucky we are to live and wake up each day with endless possibilities in store!

What a blessing it is to have met such amazing friends at college in just a few months, that you miss them during break!

In turn, what a blessing it is to have such beautiful friendships with friends back home that when you are back during the break, it is almost like no time has passed!

What a privilege it is to be involved on campus!

What a privilege it is to wait for packages to come in!

How lucky I am to have one of the main stress factors in life being my college finals!

How lucky we are to get an education and learn every day!

These are just a few of the many things we must be grateful for each and every day. If you had a hard semester or a hard year, just know that you are doing your best! Everything happens for a reason, as cliche as it sounds. It gets hard to believe, but it is so true. Live your life to the fullest extent. Make both good and bad decisions. Grow, learn, love, listen to stories, and gain knowledge from those around you. Make mistakes, go out with your friends, study extra hard – fill your cup! 2025 will be just what you need.