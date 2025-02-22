The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For Christmas I was gifted several makeup products to try and Sephora gift cards, and think that it is about time to write about my favorites in February. I consider myself a beginner when it comes to makeup because I have just started to try and apply some to my everyday routine last year. Here are a few of my makeup February favs!

1. Tarte Concealer

When I chose to try Tarte’s concealer, I only picked their trial size because I was afraid that I was going to dislike it. Thought it is mini, it is mighty. I only use a very small amount of product and I never have had any issues of it creasing or being patchy around my eyes. I love the creamy and lightweight consistency.

Ulta Beauty

2. Urban Decay ALL Nighter

When I started doing my makeup, I knew I needed a good setting spray so that my makeup does not transfer. The Urban Decay All Nighter did just that. The application is my favorite part because the mist is really fine and does not feel like hairspray after I have applied it. This is the last thing I do in my makeup routine.

Sephora

3. SAie Slip TinT

I have a full coverage foundation that was very costly, and I didn’t want to be using it all day and wearing a full face of makeup. So, I wanted a lighter coverage foundation that was also very lightweight. I wanted to give skin tints a try, or SPF tints since many talked very highly of them. The SAIE slip tint has an SPF, and has minimal coverage. Something that I really enjoyed while shopping for a skin tint was that SAIE had a variety of shades. It was very easy to shade match for a perfect cool toned tint.

4. ilia Mascara

I got the ILIA mascara through a sample pack, and I gave it a try at the beginning of February. It has a dual wand, with fine bristles and I have really enjoyed the application. It does not clump up nor stick my lashes together. It does a great job of combing through my lashes while giving added length.

Sephora

5. SAIE Starglow

This product has gained a lot of public eye in the media, and I bought it along with the SAIE Vanity case to store all of my makeup. The SAIE Starglow has such a thin formula, that gives me that dewy skin look. I pair it up with the slip tint, so that I get some coverage as well as glow. I have darker skin and so I picked the Starglow and not the Warmglow since I felt that it would make my skin look a bit more shiny. For me, this is added to my everyday look, even when I do not use makeup. I simply put it on with my skincare.