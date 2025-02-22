Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Extremely Important Announcement: Duo is DEAD

Gabriela Gomez
Duolingo’s tragic passing was announced on their social media platforms on February 11. The post states that the cause of death is unknown but that Duo “probably died waiting for you to do your lesson”. They also encourage those grieving to comment their “credit card number so [they] can automatically sign [the individual] up for Duolingo Max in his memory”.

And while the bird is dead, the company certainly is not. After the tragic announcement, there was a noticeable increase in stock prices (from 383.66 to a maximum of 441.39 per share). And the CTO (chief technology officer) of the company took notice, selling a grand total of $4.34 million worth of shares

The stock price seems to have returned to normal after the shocking reveal of Duo’s demise; as of Friday, February 21, the stock is valued at $385.35 per share.

But the company is likely to continue monetizing it if their socials are any indicator.

