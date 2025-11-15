ENGL 210: The Class You Actually Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are in the midst of registration season, which means Rate My Professor and TAMU’s Public Class Search are pulled up on every device for cross-reference while choosing classes. While I know a couple of classes you should not take for any reason, I also know one you should take. I’m here to influence you: take English 210 – Technical and Professional Writing!

In ENGL 210, you learn to refine a professional bio, elevator pitch, résumé, cover letter, emails, and other professional documents. Depending on your professor, the course may also cover ethical and professional uses of artificial intelligence.

In my course, the final project was a research project and poster (which sounds scarier than it actually was, trust me), and this was a great addition to my résumé that has helped me earn scholarships and further research opportunities. I was required to take ENGL 210 for my Professional Writing minor, and at first, I was wary about how much I could actually learn from it, but I was pleasantly surprised at how often I reference what I learned in the class.

In an age where the job market is incredibly stressful and competitive, it’s useful to have at least a résumé and a professional bio ready to go. Even if ENGL 210 isn’t required for your major or minor, or if you don’t think you need to learn anything, this class is useful for anyone who plans on applying for internships or jobs. If you think you know the basics, this course could be a good refresher or may teach you a thing or two you didn’t know. And if it turns out you actually do know everything being taught, you can treat this as an easy class. It’s a win-win situation!

Many of the professors teaching this course have taught it multiple times and may be teaching multiple sections of it at once, so they are well-versed in the content. I still recommend looking at past syllabi and Rate My Professor to find the best fit for you, but trust me when I say this class is incredibly useful for everybody!