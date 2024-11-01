The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, TX, November 1, 2024 – On Thursday, November 7, 2024, The Queen’s Film Society will be hosting a rare screening of the Egyptian film, Dawn of a New Day (1965), directed by Youssef Chahine at The Queen Theatre located in Downtown Bryan: 110 S Main St, Bryan, TX 77803.

Dr. Mahmoud Shaltout will give an explanatory introduction before the film is shown.

The 128-minute film Dawn of a New Day (1965), starring Sanaa Gamil and Seif Abdelrahman, is expected to run from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The film’s original language is Arabic.

The movie’s plot description is “Naila, a middle-aged aristocrat steeped in debt, is deeply unhappy in her marriage and struggles to find her place in post-revolutionary 1960s Egypt. A glimmer of hope appears in the form of working-class college student Tareq” (The Queen’s Film Society 2024).

General admission for the film is $10. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Additionally, check out their site to learn more about the organization and future screenings.

Do not miss out on this special opportunity to see the newly restored film on the big screen!