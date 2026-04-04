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TAMU | Culture

Date Ideas in CSTAT

Updated Published
Shira McColl Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes it feels like there is so much to do in College Station, and yet nothing at all, so here is a compiled list of date ideas to go on around town, whether it’s your first date or your hundredth.

  • Food Roulette! We have so many restaurants here, try a random one
  • Get some ice cream then wander around a pet store
  • Study together at one of the numerous coffee shops
  • Try random perks of being by TAMU, like eating at Rudder Tower, go get professional headshots, a free on campus event, a sports game
  • Get a couples massage
  • Explore random building on campus
  • Photobooth hunt around town
  • Go on a walk in a park, maybe have a picnic
  • Act like a tourist for a day
  • Stargaze at night
  • Day trip to Houston or Austin
  • Try a random hobby together you’ve never done before- like fishing at Aggie Park
  • Rent camping equipment from TAMU and go camping (probably not on those first dates)
  • Pumpkin patch hopping (during the fall season)
  • Swim at a local pool
  • Downtown Bryan like The Owl or Halo
  • Antique stores and Thrifting – like Birds Nest Gifts and Antqiues
  • Post Oak Mall Carnival (if it is in town- typically twice a year)

Surprisingly, there is more to do in the area than it feels like sometimes, and there are a lot of pop events that you just have to know about to be able to go to. Make sure to check around online for things to do at Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M. I’ve embedded links that can get you started on where to look for those specifics.

Shira McColl

TAMU '26

Shira McColl is a senior English major at Texas A&M University. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas and spent her first 2 years of college at Austin Community College before moving to College Station. She has previously worked as a substitute teacher and a barista at a boba shop, and is now a front desk receptionist at the University.
Shira loves to travel and has been to a few places abroad like England, France, and Italy; with the goal of seeing more soon. She enjoys going to concerts and festivals, and can always be found listening to music or consuming some sort of media like books, movies, or tv shows. Shira is also enthusiastic about crocheting and spending time with the people she cares about.