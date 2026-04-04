Date Ideas in CSTAT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Sometimes it feels like there is so much to do in College Station, and yet nothing at all, so here is a compiled list of date ideas to go on around town, whether it’s your first date or your hundredth.
- See a movie at the Imax in Bryan
- Singo at Brookshire Brothers on Wednesday nights (among other events)
- First Friday in Bryan – the first Friday of every month
- O’Bannon’s trivia on Wednesday nights
- Food Roulette! We have so many restaurants here, try a random one
- Get some ice cream then wander around a pet store
- Study together at one of the numerous coffee shops
- Try random perks of being by TAMU, like eating at Rudder Tower, go get professional headshots, a free on campus event, a sports game
- Wander Century Square
- Get a couples massage
- Go wine tasting at Messina Hof Winery
- Explore random building on campus
- Photobooth hunt around town
- Go on a walk in a park, maybe have a picnic
- Act like a tourist for a day
- Visit Lake Bryan
- Santas Wonderland (during the holiday season)
- Stargaze at night
- Day trip to Houston or Austin
- Try a random hobby together you’ve never done before- like fishing at Aggie Park
- Rent camping equipment from TAMU and go camping (probably not on those first dates)
- Read in Cushings Library
- Try a random class at the rec together
- Pumpkin patch hopping (during the fall season)
- Swim at a local pool
- Explore Post Oak Mall
- Downtown Bryan like The Owl or Halo
- Antique stores and Thrifting – like Birds Nest Gifts and Antqiues
- Post Oak Mall Carnival (if it is in town- typically twice a year)
Surprisingly, there is more to do in the area than it feels like sometimes, and there are a lot of pop events that you just have to know about to be able to go to. Make sure to check around online for things to do at Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M. I’ve embedded links that can get you started on where to look for those specifics.