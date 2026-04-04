Date Ideas in CSTAT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes it feels like there is so much to do in College Station, and yet nothing at all, so here is a compiled list of date ideas to go on around town, whether it’s your first date or your hundredth.

See a movie at the Imax in Bryan

Singo at Brookshire Brothers on Wednesday nights (among other events)

First Friday in Bryan – the first Friday of every month

O’Bannon’s trivia on Wednesday nights

Food Roulette! We have so many restaurants here, try a random one

Get some ice cream then wander around a pet store

Study together at one of the numerous coffee shops

Try random perks of being by TAMU, like eating at Rudder Tower, go get professional headshots, a free on campus event, a sports game

Wander Century Square

Get a couples massage

Go wine tasting at Messina Hof Winery

Explore random building on campus

Photobooth hunt around town

Go on a walk in a park, maybe have a picnic

Act like a tourist for a day

Visit Lake Bryan

Santas Wonderland (during the holiday season)

Stargaze at night

Day trip to Houston or Austin

Try a random hobby together you’ve never done before- like fishing at Aggie Park

Rent camping equipment from TAMU and go camping (probably not on those first dates)

Read in Cushings Library

Try a random class at the rec together

The Farm Patch Market

Pumpkin patch hopping (during the fall season)

Swim at a local pool

Explore Post Oak Mall

Downtown Bryan like The Owl or Halo

Antique stores and Thrifting – like Birds Nest Gifts and Antqiues

Post Oak Mall Carnival (if it is in town- typically twice a year)

Surprisingly, there is more to do in the area than it feels like sometimes, and there are a lot of pop events that you just have to know about to be able to go to. Make sure to check around online for things to do at Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M. I’ve embedded links that can get you started on where to look for those specifics.