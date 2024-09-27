The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Even though it still feels like 100 degrees in College Station, fall has arrived in my mind. I am so ready for everything pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, chai, coffee, and every other fall flavor or scent. The list goes on and on! And even though I am ready, my college grocery budget doesn’t always agree. So, if you’re as ready for fall as I am, here are a few simple recipes that are sure to satisfy your fall cravings and not break your budget!

The perfect warm, pumpkin-y, fall breakfast is this baked pumpkin oatmeal right here. Not only is it super yummy and healthy, but it is so easy to prepare at the beginning of the week and enjoy every morning!

If you’re more of a quick breakfast kind of person, parfaits are perfect for you! These are super easy and fun because you can play around with so many variations. This apple pie one is so perfect for fall, and can also easily be meal-prepped in cute containers for the week!

If you haven’t gotten on the overnight oats train, this is your sign to hop on! Overnight oats are super easy to make, and this website has a quick base with four topping combinations that are all great for fall lovers. Again, meal prepping for all of these is very easy. You can even just make the base and change the toppings up each morning!

If you are more of a savory breakfast person, this breakfast hash might be right up your alley. Packed with great vegetables and nutrients, this breakfast hash is so quick to whip up in the mornings or make a big pan and enjoy it each morning of the week!

Lastly, these pumpkin energy bites are really easy to make and are awesome for breakfast or a snack. Personally, I make these and store them in the freezer. When I need a super quick snack, I just take one out and let it thaw for a second. YUM!

So, if you are craving the warm flavors of fall, try out some of these recipes for a quick, delicious breakfast that will satisfy your need for cooler weather and fun, fall activities!