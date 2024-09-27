Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Even though it still feels like 100 degrees in College Station, fall has arrived in my mind. I am so ready for everything pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, chai, coffee, and every other fall flavor or scent. The list goes on and on! And even though I am ready, my college grocery budget doesn’t always agree. So, if you’re as ready for fall as I am, here are a few simple recipes that are sure to satisfy your fall cravings and not break your budget!

  1. Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

The perfect warm, pumpkin-y, fall breakfast is this baked pumpkin oatmeal right here. Not only is it super yummy and healthy, but it is so easy to prepare at the beginning of the week and enjoy every morning!

  1. Apple Pie Breakfast Parfaits

If you’re more of a quick breakfast kind of person, parfaits are perfect for you! These are super easy and fun because you can play around with so many variations. This apple pie one is so perfect for fall, and can also easily be meal-prepped in cute containers for the week!

  1. Fall Overnight Oats Four Ways

If you haven’t gotten on the overnight oats train, this is your sign to hop on! Overnight oats are super easy to make, and this website has a quick base with four topping combinations that are all great for fall lovers. Again, meal prepping for all of these is very easy. You can even just make the base and change the toppings up each morning!

  1. Fall Breakfast Hash

If you are more of a savory breakfast person, this breakfast hash might be right up your alley. Packed with great vegetables and nutrients, this breakfast hash is so quick to whip up in the mornings or make a big pan and enjoy it each morning of the week!

  1. Pumpkin Energy Bites

Lastly, these pumpkin energy bites are really easy to make and are awesome for breakfast or a snack. Personally, I make these and store them in the freezer. When I need a super quick snack, I just take one out and let it thaw for a second. YUM!

So, if you are craving the warm flavors of fall, try out some of these recipes for a quick, delicious breakfast that will satisfy your need for cooler weather and fun, fall activities!

Claire Stevens is a second-year writer for the TAMU chapter of Her Campus. As executive of the PR committee, she works with others to create merchandise designs, write press releases, and hand out brand samples. Her writing covers the college experience, music, podcasts, and everything in between. Aside from her time devoted to Her Campus at TAMU, Claire is a sophomore Business major at Texas A&M. She has worked various jobs over the years, with her favorite being a barista for a small, family-owned coffee shop in her hometown of Allen, Texas. This experience has cultivated a passion and developed many thoughts on all things coffee and tea related! Because of this, she has many opinions on various coffee and tea beverages. Claire plans to have a business career, but her dream job is owning her own coffee/book shop! In her free time, Claire enjoys reading, going on walks with her dog, spending time with her friends, and checking out unique coffee shops with her mom. She is absolutely obsessed with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo, and, when not listening to music, can frequently be found watching Gilmore Girls or Friends.