Cottage Cheese 101: why its taking over social media + college friendly recipes

Cottage Cheese: TikTok’s Protein Superstar

In the ever-changing world of wellness and fitness trends, one food that has been taking the spotlight is cottage cheese. Scroll through the TikTok algorithm, and you’ll see it everywhere: cottage cheese cookie dough, cottage cheese ice cream, and cottage cheese flatbread. If you can dream it, someone on TikTok has probably made it with cottage cheese. According to The Wall Street Journal, cottage cheese sales have risen by more than 50 percent over the past five years. One standout brand, Good Culture, has seen its revenue grow a whopping 240.7 percent since 2021.

How cottage cheese is made:

Cottage cheese is composed of three main ingredients: milk, acid and salt. Essentially, the milk is heated to a certain temperature (approx 180f) and an acid such as white vinegar is stirred in which causes the milk to curdle. The whey is separated from the curds which are cut into smaller pieces. Lastly, the curds are rinsed and salted, and viola! – you’ve just made cottage cheese.

Why It’s Trending: Protein, Versatility, and Creativity

The cottage cheese trend all started back in March 2022, when TikTok creator Kenzie Akers posted her frozen high-protein cottage cheese snacks. That is, cottage cheese ice cream. Soon after, in May 2023, cookbook author Jake Cohen posted a recipe for his cottage cheese cookie dough, which went viral. Since then, the platform has been flooded with recipes of anything cottage cheese: cottage cheese cheesecake, cottage cheese ground beef bowls, cottage cheese pizza bowl, and even cottage cheese flatbread.

What makes these recipes so appealing is that they are indulgent yet nutritious, particularly high in protein. Viral creations often reimagine classic “junk” desserts as protein-packed alternatives, drawing in audiences to recreate healthier versions of their favorite treats.

Part of cottage cheese’s popularity comes down to dietary goals. In today’s world, protein is one of the hottest wellness buzzwords, showing up in everything from cookies to coffee (and recently, Starbucks drinks). With 12–14 grams of protein per serving, cottage cheese fits perfectly into the high-protein agenda that many people are chasing. Unlike Greek yogurt, which carries a tangy flavor, cottage cheese is more neutral, making it extremely versatile for both sweet and savory meals.

2 Cottage cheese recipes that are college friendly:

Hot honey & chilli crisp cottage cheese toast

1 slice toast of your choice

¼ cup cottage cheese

1 tbs chilli crisp (i.e. lao gan ma chilli crisp)

Drizzle of hot honey

(optional: pinch of salt)

(optional: ½ avocado)*

1- Spread over cottage cheese and chilli crisp on toast.

2- Drizzle with hot honey and optional pinch of salt.

*If using avocado, mash the avocado with a pinch of salt and spread this over the toast before adding the cottage cheese.

Buffalo ranch cottage cheese dip

1 individual cottage cheese cup (½ cup)

3 ounces cooked and shredded chicken (any chicken would work. Chicken breast, thigh, pre-made rotisserie chicken etc.)

1tsp each: ranch seasoning and taco seasoning

1-2tbs hot sauce

2tbs shredded cheese

1- Combine all ingredients together and mix well. Optionally blend the cottage cheese beforehand if you would prefer.

2- Pair with chips and enjoy!

The Bottom Line

Cottage cheese may not be new, but its popularity is driven by creativity, the prioritization of protein in many people’s diets, and the power of social media trends. Thanks to viral TikTok recipes, cottage cheese has gotten a glow-up and is now known as a versatile shapeshifter that can transform into almost anything, all while offering more protein and a healthier twist.