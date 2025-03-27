Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 27, 2025 – On Saturday, March 29th, the College Station Parks and Recreation department is holding its annual Monarch March event. Held at the Gary Halter Nature Center, this come-and-go event begins at 9 a.m. and runs ‘till 12 p.m. The Monarch March will feature educational experiences such as booths, games, and hands-on activities. 

Every year, come springtime, Monarch butterflies begin their migration from their overwintering sites in Mexico to the northern United States and Canada. The butterflies pass through Texas at the beginning of this migration that lasts for several generations. To celebrate this critical event in the monarch butterfly life cycle, the parks and recreation department will set up a ‘pollinator paradise’ trail featuring pollinator habitats and learning opportunities. 

