The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

As a rising junior on Spring Break, I’m realizing a break from all things school is super refreshing, but also a little worrying. Sitting around doing something not directly related to my future endeavors is nice, but I can’t help but feel like I’m wasting my time. Unsurprisingly, there’s a reason why we can feel worthless while not focused on academics. College has a way of making us dependent on a specific type of validation, and it’s hard to break that cycle.

The term “academic validation” is defined by the feeling of success or fulfillment because of good grades or performance, and this is often reinforced by parents, teachers, and other authority figures. Success in school is highly valued, as it can often lead to success in careers and employment. But when is it going too far? Students often find themselves relying on validation so much, that it can define their self-esteem.

There are a few studies on how academic performance and self-esteem relate, and how academic validation plays into both factors. One study specifically shows there is a high correlation between self-esteem and performance in academics. The study deduces that higher self-esteem often leads to higher academic performance. It also suggests giving students tools to heighten their control over their academics, as opposed to being a passive participant in how they perceive themselves. These positive reinforcement tools that allow students to take active control over their academic performance can lead to a sense of control over one’s life. Another study shows the pursuit of academic validation can coexist with academic anxiety, and if anxiety rises, it can decrease the student’s overall motivation. We usually expect to see higher motivation with validation, but when anxiety is introduced (and it often is introduced in college culture), the consequences are negative.

Academic success is never a bad thing, but when higher importance is placed on grades than on mental health, students can suffer. While all of this is true, there are many resources to help students have a balance between school and life, and many of these studies have informed what programs colleges offer.