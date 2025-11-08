Change Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into college as a freshman can be daunting. You are tasked with picking out the career you will spend the rest of your life worrying about and trying to succeed in. Before you even graduate high school, you have to pick a specific major to apply under, which dictates the colleges and programs you choose. What I thought back then is very different than what I know now.

I assumed I would be studying as a government major, applying to all my colleges under Political Science and Government. I only applied to three universities in Texas, but applying under these majors determined which college within those universities I was accepted into, with different majors having different requirements. If you have ever applied to A&M, you know applying to Mays is a different endeavor than applying to the Arts and Sciences college. I have known people to apply to a less demanding major to get into a university, only to transfer colleges later once they find their passion.

Eighteen years old is a difficult time to make these significant life changes and decisions. I thought I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my life at that age and didn’t think anything would change that. I was so scared that I wouldn’t have time to find myself before I was pushed into a world of work, or misery (so I’ve been told). However, having been in college for 3 years now, I have had plenty of time to change my mind and figure out what truly interests me.

I have changed my major around 3 times before settling into my current path. From Political Science to International Studies to English, I changed my major more within my first year of college than I thought normal, but honestly, it was the best decision I ever made. I allowed myself to change my mind and not get stuck in a major that I would regret or hate. Now, I am a double major in Sociology and English and am still working towards a career in law, though not in the way I originally planned.

I am happy that I didn’t let myself get stuck on a path that wasn’t benefiting me. My current majors have allowed me to study some of my favorite things while preparing me for a career in law. One person’s path isn’t always the same as yours. Change your major, or choose the path that makes you happy or feeds your passion.