Billy Blanks – Tae Bo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Billy Blanks practiced Taekwondo, Karate, and Hung Ga kung fu, and won various medals in multiple professional competitions. On top of his martial arts status, he later became a renowned fitness icon after creating his Tae Bo workouts in the 80’s. These Tae Bo workouts are a combination of Taekwondo and Boxing and are a perfect and fun way to do some cardio.

It wasn’t until the 90’s that his Tae Bo workouts got extremely popular. His workouts became well known for their intense cardio, core engagement, and full body toning, some of them burning up to 800 calories per hour. Even now, he remains active on YouTube, offering modern Tae Bo sessions, such as his 25-minute energy sessions.

If you’re stuck at home or can’t take in-person workout lessons, try these Tae Bo videos. They are structured at a pace that helps you push yourself the longer the session goes on. The workouts generally begin with a thorough warm-up before moving into high-intensity cardio. He incorporates repetitive kicks, punches, and strengthening exercises for abs, arms, and legs into his videos. The repetition helps a lot because it gives you time to get used to the motion and helps you build up your endurance and coordination. His videos may be difficult at first due to the balance needed for some movements along with some of his faster paced combination movements, but it is all worth it in the end. If you stick with the workouts, you can feel yourself becoming more in tune with your body and you can see the improvements with your balance and ability to keep pace along with his movements.

There is certainly a lot of cardio options on YouTube for you to try out but trust me when I say that with Billy Blanks workouts you will see the most progress. It’s always fun trying out his intense workouts and being able to feel your body getting used to the repetitive movements and slowly get stronger with time. The most important thing is that you take care of your body. Stretch by yourself if you need to and drink a lot of water and take breaks if your body is telling you to. If you are not used to intense cardio workouts, jumping straight into his hour-long videos might be a bit too much. Start off with his 25-minute videos if you have to and work yourself up to his harder sessions. Just remember it’s never too late to try something new and enjoy your cardio workout, so have fun and stay healthy!