Best Budding Artists

I would consider myself an avid connoisseur of music, which actually makes my music taste sound a lot more elegant than it is. What I mean is that I pretty much listen to anything and everything, and it is always on in the background – you’ll never catch me sitting in silence. My current playlist stands at 2,024 songs, and it grows every day. When I love an artist, I love that artist, which has led me to become a huge fan of smaller or more underground artists that I fully believe deserve more recognition. These particular artists I would consider to be pop or alternative, sometimes indie, so if you have an interest in these, then you should absolutely check them out.

Ha Vay is one of my most listened to artists, and considering she only has so many songs, I know them well. Relatively recently, she came out with her first album in 2024, Baby I’m the Wolf. Her aesthetic is very ethereal and whimsical, making her style and theme stand out.

My favorites are:

Nell Mescal was featured in the Netflix hit show Heartstopper, which is where I discovered her, but I recently started listening to more of her music and became obsessed. Fair warning, a lot of them are good to cry to!

I want to give a shoutout to Bella Kay because she is from Texas A&M, and her music has recently started trending on TikTok. Her songs are very sad, but very beautiful and authentic. Check her out as a fellow Aggie!

My favorites are:

(She only has 2 so far, but check them out!)

This girl band is probably the biggest of the smaller artists on here, so you may have heard of them, but I still believe they should be bigger. Their music is genuinely so good and so original, and their first album, Prelude to Ecstasy, is one of my favorites – I saw them in concert as well.

My favorites are:

Another find from Heartstopper, Wasia Project features one of the main actors in that show, William Gao, and his sister, who create indie pop/alternative music in their band.

My favorites are:

Solya is a smaller queer artist who I found on TikTok. She is actually from West Texas and makes alt-indie music. Her music is relatively new, but already very well produced.

My favorites are:

A loved one introduced this artist to me, as “Daylight Savings Time” is one of her favorite songs, and I immediately became obsessed. Dizzy is a pop band that makes alternative or indie pop music from Canada.

She only has a few songs and is probably the smallest artist on this list, but I’ve been following her music career ever since I heard “Wilted Flower” in 2020. She has a beautiful voice that I believe deserves more attention.

I found her from TikTok as well, as I have from many artists, and what got my attention was the quality and hook of a video on her account. She doesn’t have the largest song list so far, but I feel like she will get bigger in the future. She is also from Texas!

Please check out some of these artists- they all deserve more love and attention!